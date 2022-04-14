Groundbreaking Ceremony planned for Renewable Energy Project

City of Norman teams with BioStar Renewables for two initiatives

A groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction and start of a major renewable energy project for the City of Norman is planned for 9 a.m. 4/29/22 at the Vernon Campbell Water Treatment Plant, 3000 E. Robinson, through coordination of the Utilities Department and contractor BioStar Renewables.

More than two megawatts of solar PV arrays are to be installed at the Water Treatment Plant and Water Reclamation Facility, which is expected to produce 3,000,000+ kWh of electricity each year – equivalent to offsetting CO2 emissions from the electricity usage of 438 homes per year, or 271,000 gallons of gasoline consumed. The project was approved by City Council last Spring and falls in line with the City of Norman’s Net-Zero Carbon goal across city buildings. The implementation of the two solar arrays will set the city on a path toward achieving these sustainability goals and marks the beginning of a transition to a more balanced energy mixture. BioStar Renewables, a leading developer of renewable energy assets across the country, hopes to complete construction and achieve interconnection in the second quarter of 2022.

“This project marks the first substantial investment made by the City of Norman in the application of sustainable technologies on this scale”, said City Manager, Darrel Pyle. “We appreciate the expertise and guidance provided by BioStar on our first project delivered in a Guaranteed Performance platform. What a great starting point from which to build toward Council’s sustainability goals!”

The event will include remarks from City officials and BioStar representatives, a traditional turn of dirt and photo opportunities. All are welcome to attend and should dress according to weather. Those attending are asked to follow signage or traffic controllers upon entry to the parking lot.

“Our team at BioStar is extremely proud to partner with the City of Norman and help them achieve their ambitious carbon reduction goals,” said David Smart, Senior Vice President of Sales at BioStar, “Mayor Clark and the City Council have taken a huge step toward achieving their mission of Net-Zero emissions, as the local Water Treatment and Water Reclamation facilities are two of the largest electricity consumers in the City’s portfolio of properties.”

Questions on the project may be directed to 405.366.5426; questions on the event may be directed to 405.217.7723.

