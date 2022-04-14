ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Groundbreaking Ceremony planned for Renewable Energy Project

Norman, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HceaH_0f9ri6qi00

City of Norman teams with BioStar Renewables for two initiatives

A groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction and start of a major renewable energy project for the City of Norman is planned for 9 a.m. 4/29/22 at the Vernon Campbell Water Treatment Plant, 3000 E. Robinson, through coordination of the Utilities Department and contractor BioStar Renewables.

More than two megawatts of solar PV arrays are to be installed at the Water Treatment Plant and Water Reclamation Facility, which is expected to produce 3,000,000+ kWh of electricity each year – equivalent to offsetting CO2 emissions from the electricity usage of 438 homes per year, or 271,000 gallons of gasoline consumed. The project was approved by City Council last Spring and falls in line with the City of Norman’s Net-Zero Carbon goal across city buildings. The implementation of the two solar arrays will set the city on a path toward achieving these sustainability goals and marks the beginning of a transition to a more balanced energy mixture. BioStar Renewables, a leading developer of renewable energy assets across the country, hopes to complete construction and achieve interconnection in the second quarter of 2022.

“This project marks the first substantial investment made by the City of Norman in the application of sustainable technologies on this scale”, said City Manager, Darrel Pyle. “We appreciate the expertise and guidance provided by BioStar on our first project delivered in a Guaranteed Performance platform. What a great starting point from which to build toward Council’s sustainability goals!”

The event will include remarks from City officials and BioStar representatives, a traditional turn of dirt and photo opportunities. All are welcome to attend and should dress according to weather. Those attending are asked to follow signage or traffic controllers upon entry to the parking lot.

“Our team at BioStar is extremely proud to partner with the City of Norman and help them achieve their ambitious carbon reduction goals,” said David Smart, Senior Vice President of Sales at BioStar, “Mayor Clark and the City Council have taken a huge step toward achieving their mission of Net-Zero emissions, as the local Water Treatment and Water Reclamation facilities are two of the largest electricity consumers in the City’s portfolio of properties.”

Questions on the project may be directed to 405.366.5426; questions on the event may be directed to 405.217.7723.

###

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Sustainability planners at ATL draft plan for 100% renewable energy by 2035

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Major efforts are underway to reduce carbon footprint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Jeff Denno and Polly Sattler are proud of the recently opened ATL West parking garage at the airport. With fully programmable LED lighting, parking space detection, and dozens of electric vehicle charging stations, ATL West is the second largest deck in the world to be verified Parksmart, a certification that measures and recognizes high performing, sustainable garages.
ATLANTA, GA
protocol.com

Wind power hit a major milestone

Here's a little good news: Wind turbines in the U.S. produced more electricity than both coal and nuclear power plants for the first time ever. It's an important milestone with a few caveats — notably that it was only for one day — but it reflects the reality that wind power is growing and coal is fading away. Now, we just need to speed up that transition a bit so it's more than a one-off.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Hitachi Energy is using its expertise to bridge gap between transportation fleets and utilities to ease the transition to electrification

During a recent live virtual event on LinkedIn, the Head of Hitachi Energy North America, Anthony Allard, and Hitachi America Chairman and CEO, Hicham Abdessamad, spoke on the global technology company’s focus on promoting sustainability throughout all its segments. As a climate change innovator, Hitachi’s executives point out the impending challenges the transportation sector faces, and outline solutions the company provides to commercial fleets and the transportation sector, calling for the collaboration of leaders in both private and public sectors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Business
Norman, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Industry
City
Norman, OK
Family Handyman

What To Know About Community Solar and Net Metering

As clean energy becomes more available and affordable, households across the country are looking for ways to take advantage of it. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) estimates more than 13 percent of homes in the U.S. will have a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system by 2030. But not every roof in the U.S. is suitable for a solar setup. That’s where community solar comes in.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma

30
Followers
215
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Norman is a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma located 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Oklahoma City. As the county seat of Cleveland County and a part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, its population was 110,925 at the 2010 census. Norman's estimated population of 124,880 in 2019 makes it the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy