ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

3 months after volcanic eruption, Tonga slowly rebuilds

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMFSn_0f9rhi4k00

Samantha Moala recalls she was taking a shower at her home in Tonga when she heard what sounded like a gunshot so powerful it hurt her ears.

As she and her family scrambled to their car to drive inland, ash blackened the sky. The world's biggest volcanic eruption in 30 years sent a tsunami around the globe, and the first waves washed across the road as Moala drove to safety at the airport with her terrified husband and two sons.

A volunteer with the Tonga Red Cross, Moala, 39, was soon attending to the cuts other people had suffered as they escaped, and giving them psychological support. She said about 50 of them stayed for two days at the airport until they got the all-clear to go back home.

“People were all shocked,” she said. “But I got to mingle with them, help them, get them to be confident. It's a small little island, and we got to know each other in two hours.”

Three months after the eruption, Tonga’s rebuilding is slowly progressing, and the impact of the disaster has come into clearer focus. Last week, the prime minister handed over the keys to the first rebuilt home of the 468 the government plans to reconstruct across three islands as part of its recovery program.

Some 3,000 people whose homes were destroyed or damaged initially sought shelter in community halls or evacuation centers. Eighty percent of Tonga's population was impacted in some way.

In the first few weeks after the eruption, Moala helped out by putting up tents and tarpaulins, and then by cooking food for other volunteers.

It took five long weeks for Tonga to restore its internet connection to the rest of the world after the tsunami severed a crucial fiber-optic cable. That delayed some families from abroad from being able to send financial help to their loved ones.

Three people in Tonga died from the tsunami and a fourth from what authorities described as related trauma. The sonic boom from the eruption was so loud it could be heard in Alaska and a mushroom plume of ash rocketed a record 58 kilometers (36 miles) into the sky.

The World Bank estimates the total bill for the damage is about $90 million. In the small island nation of 105,000 people, that’s equivalent to more than 18% of gross domestic product.

The bank noted that many coastal tourism businesses — which bring in vital foreign revenue for Tonga — were particularly hard hit, with tourist cabins and wharves destroyed. The agriculture industry also suffered, with crops lost and reef fisheries damaged.

The ANZ bank says Tonga's GDP will likely contract by 7.4% this year, after it had been expected to grow by 3.7% before the volcano erupted.

The international community has been helping out, with Tonga able to secure $8 million in funding from the World Bank and $10 million from the Asian Development Bank, as well as aid assistance from many places including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the European Union, the U.S. and China.

But progress has been hampered by the nation's first outbreak of COVID-19, which was likely brought in by foreign military crews who raced to drop off supplies as the ash cleared. The outbreak prompted a series of lockdowns, and the country remains in a state of emergency.

Moala is among the more than 8,500 Tongans who have caught the coronavirus since it began spreading through the islands. Eleven people so far have died. Moala said the outbreak had affected many businesses, including her husband's work as a tattoo artist.

But as the outbreak ebbs and the rebuilding progresses, the islands' familiar rhythms are returning for many people.

Among those who remain most affected are the 62 people who lived on Mango Island and about another 100 on Atata Island who may never be able to return home.

The islands are located very close to the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, and the villages were completed wiped out. Residents have now been offered land by Tonga's king to relocate onto one of Tonga's two main islands.

Sione Taumoefolau, the secretary-general of the Tonga Red Cross Society, said there is a lot of work to be done relocating the residents.

It's also been slow-going getting supplies to people on other far-flung islands, he said. Many of them remain without internet access after a domestic fiber-optic cable was also damaged and will likely not be repaired for months.

“Three months later, people are starting to get back to normal," Taumoefolau said. “But we can see they still need psychological and social support, those that were really impacted, especially those who have to relocate.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tonga volcanic eruption was so large it caused disturbance in space like ‘severe solar storm’

The eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano earlier this year sent atmospheric waves 300km above the Earth’s surface, causing disturbances similar to those created by “severe solar storms”, scientists have said. Earlier studies had revealed that the volcanic eruption, which triggered a tsunami, was about a thousand times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped by the US on Hiroshima during the Second World War. Researchers had previously found that the ash from the volcanic eruption, which cut off Tonga’s communications from the rest of the world, reached into the Earth’s mesosphere – the third layer of atmosphere,...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
studyfinds.org

Prehistoric border wall? 300-story ice barrier may have blocked ancient humans from reaching America

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A gigantic wall of ice may have been the first border wall in history that kept ancient humans from reaching North America. Researchers believe this icy barrier was up to 300 stories tall, which is taller than any building on the planet today! The findings may rewrite the history books and reveal how the “first Americans” actually reached the continent.
CORVALLIS, OR
GV Wire

Hong Kong Runs Low on Coffins as Omicron Exacts Deadly Toll

In just a matter of weeks, the city of more than 7 million has transformed from one of the safest places during the pandemic to having what’s believed to be the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the world. On Feb. 18, Hong Kong had a total of 259 COVID deaths since the pandemic began. A month later, the number had soared to nearly 4,600 — on par with the reported total in China, a country of 1.4 billion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunga Tonga#Anz Bank#The Tonga Red Cross
scitechdaily.com

Tonga Volcano Eruption Caused Massive Space Plasma Disturbances on a Global Scale

MIT Haystack Observatory identifies long-duration atmospheric waves launched by the recent Tonga eruption. The recent eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha‘apai volcano, at 04:14:45 UT on January 15, 2022, was recently confirmed to have launched far-reaching, massive global disturbances in the Earth’s atmosphere. Using data recorded...
SCIENCE
MilitaryTimes

Finland and Sweden pursue unlinked NATO membership

HELSINKI — Finland and Sweden have chosen to pursue separate tracks and speeds to advance their interests in joining NATO. Finland had indicated it would prefer a solution that would see the two Nordic unaligned states “jump together” into NATO. However, Sweden has decided to examine a...
POLITICS
Vice

Archaeologists Discover Dozens of Mysterious Giant Stone Jars in India

Scientists have identified 65 previously-unknown giant sandstone jars in Assam, India—mysterious artifacts by unknown makers that researchers believe may have been used for burial rituals. Detailed in a paper in the peer-reviewed Journal of Asian Archeology in March, a team of researchers at North Eastern Hill University and Gauhati...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Country
China
Country
Australia
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
ECONOMY
Pyramid

LDS Church announces new chapels, mission, Area leaders

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced three postconference updates this week. On Friday, a special media tour was given through the new urban chapels and business office mixed-used building in downtown Salt Lake City. “The idea came to have a joint-use space and build an office tower...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheStreet

Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

Coinbase (COIN) , the most popular crypto exchange in the United States, has big ambitions. These ambitions focus on conquering new countries, which would allow the crypto exchange to expand its audience and also increase its revenues and profits at a time when crypto trading volumes are slowing in the United States.
MARKETS
The Weather Channel

Using mRNA Technology from COVID-19 Vaccines, UK Scientists May Have Discovered World's First Cure for Heart Attacks

UK scientists may have discovered the world's first cure for heart attacks using the same mRNA technology as COVID-19 vaccines. The human heart has no capacity to heal itself after a heart attack. But a new technique called genetic tracking — built on the same technology used to create Pfizer and Moderna's COVID vaccines — can help new heart cells replace the dead ones and instead of forming a scar, develop new muscle tissue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

610K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy