Digital Economy Payments: How Consumers Pay In The Digital World

By Opinion
pymnts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Data Shows Consumers Are Buying Less, Spending More and Changing Habits. Consumers are not only getting less for their money when...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

CNET

Amazon Not Accepting Cryptocurrency Soon, May Get Into NFTs, CEO Says

Don't expect to pay for your Amazon purchases with bitcoin in the near future. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC on Thursday that the e-commerce giant isn't poised to accept cryptocurrency as payment soon. However, Amazon may get involved in the sale of NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, another popular blockchain-powered technology, he said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Report: 65% of U.S. Merchants Urge Customers to Launch Cross-Channel Profiles

An estimated 65% of merchants in the U.S. allow customers to create cross-channel digital profiles. In the most recent edition of the Global Digital Shopping Playbook, factors are considered that bring this new cross-channel U.S. retail market into the limelight. PYMNTS surveyed 13,000 consumers and 3,100 businesses across six key...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

India Suspends Cotton Import Taxes; Win for US Fiber?

Click here to read the full article. India will be temporarily waiving duties on cotton imports in response to skyrocketing raw material prices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUpstream Focus: Shahi Exports' Raghavan Ramanujam on Vertical Integration, Tech Investments & Social ImpactNike, Puma Manufacturer Invests in Growing India Footwear MarketWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Walmart CFO, Malouf Taps Two, Delta Apparel Names President

Click here to read the full article. Walmart Inc. named John Rainey as EVP and CFO, and Delta Apparel appointed Matt Miller as president of the Delta Group. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week AheadKohl's, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo MarketingWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
FireRescue1

coinbase customer care number 【+1 (805) 265-9922】coinbase pro customer care number

CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
morningbrew.com

Thrive Market CEO talks private-label strategy as it expands into cleaning products

When Thrive Market began in 2014, it considered itself just a retailer, often described as “Whole Foods-meets-Costco-meets-Trader Joe’s—online,” according to co-founder and CEO Nick Green. But now, with its aim to offer healthy, affordable, and sustainable food and home goods, the platform has put on a few more hats.
RETAIL
pymnts

Rebates Make Consumers 75% More Likely to Purchase

If you want to help ensure a customer is going to buy from your business, you can’t go wrong by offering rebates. Studies have shown that rebates make consumers 75% more likely to make a purchase, far exceeding promotions like contests or sweepstakes. For retailers, success lies in finding...
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Etsy Must Craft Solution to Ease Ire of Sellers, Investors, yet Still Compete With Amazon

(editor's note: updates with response from Etsy) For Etsy, Black Friday took on a very different meaning last year. Although nobody knew it at the time, rather than serving as the perennial kick-off of the busy holiday shopping season, the day after Thanksgiving would turn out to be the high watermark for the Brooklyn-based operator of the world’s largest marketplace for hand-crafted goods.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

Why Do So Many VPN Services Collect Tracking Data on Their Sites?

VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Gemini Payments Granted Digital Money License in Ireland

Gemini Payments is the latest company to be granted a license to issue digital money in Ireland, The Irish Times reported Tuesday (March 22). The affiliate of the New York-based crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co. was founded by billionaire investor twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. The digital money approval was issued by the Central Bank of Ireland on March 14.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Bank of Thailand Unveils Banking Initiatives to Support Digital Economy

​The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has outlined a fresh set of banking initiatives designed to position the financial sector for a sustainable digital economy, the country’s central bank announced Friday (March 25). BOT’s proposals included provisions for open and virtual banking that would be implemented by year’s end. The...
WORLD
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Payments Automation and Digitization Can Reduce Errors and Streamline Transactions

Payments are the lifeblood of any business, especially those that work with vendors to transact for goods and services. United States companies conduct more than $25 trillion in business-to-business (B2B) payments annually, and B2B transactions account for $120 trillion globally each year. This figure is expected to increase in the coming years as the health crisis eventually abates and the world economy emerges from its pandemic-related downturn.
REAL ESTATE
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY

