Donahue, Robinette lead C-M golfers at season-opening meet

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
Colfax-Mingo sophomore Charlotte Donahue, right, earned medalist honors in the Tigerhawks' season-opening meet at Colfax Country Club on Monday. Junior Holland Robinette, left, was the runner-up medalist. (Submitted Photo)

COLFAX — Colfax-Mingo’s golf teams opened their season at home against BGM and North Mahaska on Monday at Colfax Country Club.

While the Tigerhawk girls didn’t have enough players for a team score, they did hold down the top two spots in the individual standings.

Charlotte Donahue earned medalist honors and Holland Robinette was the runner-up and the C-M boys placed third in the South Iowa Cedar League triangular.

Donahue matched a career-best with a 56 and Robinette shot a 61 to finish in the top two spots. Caylee Cunningham made her high school golfing debut and turned in a 71.

The Colfax-Mingo boys shot a 238. North Mahaska won the meet with a 190 and BGM had a 215 in second.

Shane Aikin led the Tigerhawks with a 53, while Cale Duffy carded a personal-best 56. The final two counting scores came from Owen Ament and Shane Hostetter, who shot 61 and 68, respectively, in their prep debuts. Sean Ament had a non-counting 70 in his debut and Cavan Magnuson turned in a non-counting 71.

C-M boys finish fourth at Woodward-Granger

WOODWARD — The Tigerhawk boys played in their first 18-hole tournament of the spring and finished fourth in a four-team tournament hosted by Woodward-Granger.

Colfax-Mingo shot a 462 at Woodward Golf Club. Earlham won the meet with a 368, besting host W-G (369) by one stroke. Saydel shot a 429 to finish third.

Aikin led the Tigerhawks with a 102, while Duffy and Hostetter turned in a 117 and 118, respectively. The final counting score of 125 came from Owen Ament.

Magnuson had a non-counting 126 and Sean Ament carded a non-counting 137.

Newton Daily News

