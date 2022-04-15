ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf-DeChambeau undergoes wrist surgery, likely to miss PGA Championship

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - Bryson DeChambeau said on Thursday he has had surgery on his left wrist and expects to return to competition within the next two months, which is likely to see him miss the PGA Championship in May.

The American fractured the hamate bone in his wrist when he slipped on marble floors while playing ping pong in Saudi Arabia. He also injured his hip in the fall.

“I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of him smiling in a hospital bed with his left arm in a sling.

“Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf’s highest level.

“For now, I will be taking the appropriate time needed to rest and recover from this procedure and look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months.”

The 28-year-old won the U.S. Open in 2020 and has been ranked as high as world number four but missed the cut at last week’s Masters and is currently ranked 19th.

The PGA Championship will be held from May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, with the U.S. Open scheduled to begin on June 16.

