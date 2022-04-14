ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Guitar from Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' video will be sold at auction

wunc.org
 3 days ago

KURT COBAIN: (Singing) With the lights out, it's less dangerous. Here we are now, entertain us. Nirvana's 1991 single, "Smells Like Teen Spirit," became an anthem for Gen Xers. The music video remains one of the most popular of all time. MARTIN NOLAN: That is a video that has...

www.wunc.org

KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Auction#Music Video#Julien S Auctions
NME

Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron launch new supergroup with Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic

Kim Thayil, his Soundgarden bandmate and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic have formed a new supergroup, 3rd Secret. The band also features Bubba Dupree, guitarist for D.C. hardcore vets Void and Cameron side-project Hater, plus vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, who also feature in Novoselic’s Giants in the Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Art Rupe, Specialty Records Founder Who Helped Shape Rock Music, Dead at 104

Click here to read the full article. Art Rupe, founder of the trailblazing R&B label Specialty Records that released early classics by artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, has died at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced his death Friday, adding that Rupe died at his home in Santa Barbara, California. No cause of death was provided. As founder and producer at the Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, Rupe oversaw a label that was responsible for songs that laid the bedrock for rock n’ roll: Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” Guitar Slim’s “The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Parade

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Guitars, Grammys and Says She Feels Her Late Mother in Her Music

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast is proud of her Korean-American heritage and excited about life in 2022. Her most recent album, Jubilee, has been nominated for two Grammys (Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist) and her bestselling book, Crying in H Mart, is being made into a feature film. But this success hasn’t erased her vulnerable charm and earnest vibe, which also come through in her heartfelt music.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “Mr. Blue Sky,” Electric Light Orchestra

Today’s forecast for music enthusiasts is showing sliding cellos with vocoded vocals and a 100 percent chance of blue sky—“Mr. Blue Sky” that is. “Mr. Blue Sky” is a song from the discography of the English rock band Electric Light Orchestra (ELO). The song first appeared on the band’s seventh studio album, Out of the Blue, which was released in 1977. Today, the track is widely considered to be ELO’s signature song, but the song itself only ever reached the number six spot on the U.K. Singles chart and 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam Members Form New Band

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has joined forces with Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil in a new band called 3rd Secret. The group – whose lineup is rounded out by guitarist Bubba Dupree and vocalists Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson – surprise-released their self-titled debut album today (April 11).
ROCK MUSIC
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
Loudwire

Jimmy Page Explains Why He Turned Down Collaboration for Ozzy Osbourne Album

Earlier this month, within the discussion of the players on Ozzy Osbourne's next studio album, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that an invite had been extended to Jimmy Page as they sought the "holy trinity" of English guitar players, having already pulled in Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton as well as calling upon two longtime Osbourne cohorts in Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Page addressed his current status as well as providing a reasoning as to why he didn't take Osbourne up on the guest spot opportunity.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s Nancy & Lee Getting First Vinyl Reissue

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s 1968 record Nancy & Lee is being reissued on vinyl for the first time. The new edition arrives May 20 via Light in the Attic. The album has been remastered by John Baldwin and includes a 20-page booklet featuring a new interview with Sinatra conducted by the reissue’s co-producer Hunter Lea, never-before-seen photos, and two bonus tracks from the original album sessions, a cover of “Love Is Strange” and the Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You.” Listen to “Love Is Strange” below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son: nothing sits better within their prog canon

Iron Maiden’s flirtations with progressive music, writ large over their 2010 album The Final Frontier and 2021's Senjutsu, should come as no surprise to longtime followers of the East End metalheads’ career. Aside from the fact that both bassist Steve Harris and vocalist Bruce Dickinson are massive prog rock fans, one could point to the band’s 1983 cover of Jethro Tull’s Cross-Eyed Mary, or the hefty progressive inclinations audible on 1999’s Brave New World album as further proof.
ROCK MUSIC

