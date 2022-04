BOYS LACROSSE SCOREBOARD (4/14):. CAN – Elliott Morgan (3g, 1a); Jaxon Grant (2g); Drew Williamee (1g); Sean Olvany (1a) Red Jacket @ Waterloo – Final score not reported. Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO