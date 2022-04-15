17 Creepy Screenshots That'll Be Burned Into Your Brain Forever — You're Welcome
1. This statue possessed by hornets — or spirits? Who's to say:
A hornet’s nest built around a wooden statue. from oddlyterrifying
2. This cherry pie that's sure to haunt my dreams for all eternity:
A coworker heard I baked and requested a cherry pie for a friends birthday. I made her this from oddlyterrifying
3. This swimming pool you couldn't pay me to dip my toe into:
This pool in a house listing looks straight out of a nightmare. from oddlyterrifying
4. This mannequin that DEFINITELY comes alive and walks around after closing:
This mannequin at a market from oddlyterrifying
5. This "doll" with teeth and eyes that are forever burned into my brain:
This doll for sale in a charity shop from oddlyterrifying
6. This Ronald McDonald statue you can't tell me isn't from a (dark) parallel universe:
The Ronald McDonald statue in front of the McDonald’s in my town. from oddlyterrifying
7. This bathroom that has energy I DO NOT claim:
A bathroom In a customers basement where I was rodding their drain. from oddlyterrifying
8. This MRI that proves babies are aliens, no questions asked:
A baby’s face in the MRI from oddlyterrifying
9. This stuffed toy I'm turning and sprinting away from if I ever see it in a dark alley:
My roommate's ancient stuffed toy. As a small child she named it Procardia, after her grandfather's heart meds... from oddlyterrifying
10. This ominous and threatening note...
Someone anonymously sent this to my neighbor from oddlyterrifying
11. ...and THIS even more ominous and threatening note:
Portland man found his tires slashed, and this note on his car. from oddlyterrifying
12. This spindly creepy-crawly from hell that's making me rethink my plans to go to Japan:
Found this in my apartment while living in Japan. They are FAST! from oddlyterrifying
13. This sign that's essentially warning of the nuclear apocalypse:
This sign is so unsettling from oddlyterrifying
14. This hand just casually grabbing something out the window of their Nissan Altima:
What kind of creature is that ? from oddlyterrifying
15. This "hammerhead" worm that gives me a funny feeling in the pit of my stomach:
BIG FYI.....Hammerhead worms are here. Please be cautious when working in your yard. from oddlyterrifying
16. This cheese man who hardly seems appropriate for children's literature:
I found this in a children's book from oddlyterrifying
17. And finally, this crab with a doll's head that's giving major "Sid's room in Toy Story " vibes:
Hermit crab using doll head as shell from oddlyterrifying
