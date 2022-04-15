Ghost In Real Life Shines with Self Made Banger “Metamorphosis” [LISTEN]

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. ZelooperZ’s new tape Get WeT.Radio is inspired by a Spotify playlist left by his father, to whom the album is dedicated. It sounds like the Bruiser Brigade rapper’s spin on the type of soulful records you’d hear on your local throwback radio station—the fourth track even opens with a clip from Detroit’s V98.7 smooth jazz channel. Over a Dilip instrumental, which sounds like Kenny G punched up by thumping percussion, ZelooperZ uses his distinctive murmuring flow to reminisce on relationship struggles and blurry hardships. My favorite part though is Apropos’ slick hook, which has the feel of Mr. Serv-On’s sensitive goon chorus’ from late ’90s No Limit tapes.
Comments / 0