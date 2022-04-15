ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ghost In Real Life Shines with Self Made Banger “Metamorphosis” [LISTEN]

By Karlie Powell
Your EDM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost In Real Life is taking over in 2022 and we’re here for the “Metamorphosis.”. The LA-based producer / vocalist’s latest is all about going through phases and changes and fully embracing them. Considering Ghost In Real Life’s imminent...

www.youredm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Listen to ZelooperZ’s “2020” [ft. Apropos]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. ZelooperZ’s new tape Get WeT.Radio is inspired by a Spotify playlist left by his father, to whom the album is dedicated. It sounds like the Bruiser Brigade rapper’s spin on the type of soulful records you’d hear on your local throwback radio station—the fourth track even opens with a clip from Detroit’s V98.7 smooth jazz channel. Over a Dilip instrumental, which sounds like Kenny G punched up by thumping percussion, ZelooperZ uses his distinctive murmuring flow to reminisce on relationship struggles and blurry hardships. My favorite part though is Apropos’ slick hook, which has the feel of Mr. Serv-On’s sensitive goon chorus’ from late ’90s No Limit tapes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metamorphosis#Ghost#Soundcloud#Vaporwave#Subsidia Records#Rude Service#Phuture Collective#Electric Hawk
Bossip

North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian Once Again

While we’ve only gotten to witness small snippets of North West’s personality over the years, all signs point to the 8-year-old being a relentless troll toward her own mother. North, once again, teased her mom, Kim Kardashian, when the reality star showed off some freshly picked fruits and...
CELEBRITIES
DFW Community News

When Life is Unbelievably Hard, Sing Along! [Video]

Sometimes life stinks, like really, really stinks. Twelve year old Lorelai is experiencing that first hand over this past month. She had purchased tickets months ago with great hopes and expectations of going to Taylor Swift’s concert in her area. Instead she is bedridden. Not only is she missing...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
CLASSIX 107.9

Win Tickets to KEM & Babyface Tour! [Listen Here to Win!]

Listen live all week for your chance to win tickets to see KEM and Babyface perform live at the Liacouras Center on Saturday, April 2, 2022 hosted by Sherri Shepherd. LISTEN HERE NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
SheKnows

His Life in Pictures: As the Son of Young & Restless’ Christel Khalil Turns 12, Watch Him Grow From Adorable Baby to Sweet Young Man

Just this week, we celebrated the news that Young & Restless’ Christel Khalil (Lily) is about to grow her family growing by one — not with a new baby on the way, but with the news that she and longtime boyfriend Sam Restagno are now engaged! That’s amazing news, but we think it’s probably safe to say that her son, Michael Caden, will probably always be the number one little man in her life!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Producer Teases Yet Another Steffy Twist: ‘All Hell’s Gonna Break Loose!’

It’s all going down on Tuesday, April 19. Brace yourself, because The Bold and the Beautiful is about to rip the rug out from under viewers yet again. How do we know? Because supervising producer Casey Kaspryzk said so, and regular readers will recall that he’s the same guy who first began hinting at the big twist which ultimately turned out to be Finn’s shocking death.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Fans Demand Universal Studios Remove Iconic Attraction Following Will Smith Oscar Slap

Fans are begging Universal Studios to remove an iconic attraction of theirs following the Will Smith Oscar slap controversy. The attraction in question is the Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Orlando theme park, which is also home to Diagon Alley of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Simpsons at Springfield, USA, and E.T. Adventure. With that being said, the Men in Black attraction is one of the most popular and legendary attractions there.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Reality Show Called out Over Alleged Fake Audition

Britain's Got Talent returned to U.K. televisions on Saturday night, and there are already two big controversies. First, viewers were so convinced that the story behind a father's audition secretly arranged by his young daughters was contrived that ITV denied it was staged. Viewers also thought it was unfair that The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred was allowed to compete and even received a Golden Buzzer.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy