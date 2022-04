When Madison Prep star Percy Daniels decided to commit to and later sign with Seton Hall last fall, he made one additional phone call to Tulane assistant coach Kevin Johnson. Neither Daniels or Johnson knew that in about five months their paths would cross again. Only this time the 6-foot-9 Daniels has committed to Tulane after obtaining his release to Seton Hall.

