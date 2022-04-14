ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Reporter Upset That Black People Like Country Music

By Zack Linly
 1 day ago

Source: twitter / Twitter


M eet Patrick Howley.

Patrick Howley is a right-wing reporter you wouldn’t know or follow unless you’re a person who thinks falling in a mud hole counts as a bath and you still get upset because your high school Klan robe doesn’t fit anymore.

Patrick Howley is racist as hell, and he demonstrated that racism when he complained about all the Black people who attended this year’s CMT Music Awards.

“I don’t know who this Black guy is who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be country music,” Howley whined.

First of all, the fact that Howley doesn’t know who actor Anthony Mackie is lets us know off rip that he lives in a mayo-on-wonderbread world of caucasified spiceless-ness and washcloth averseness that no one who prefers the Electric Slide to white people’s stiff-a** line dances would want anything to do with.

Anyway, here’s more from the “journalist” who is apparently big mad there were no “whites only” signs posted at the CMT Awards entrance.

“No offense. I mean, y’all have Hip Hop and basketball. You know what I mean,” Howley continued, apparently oblivious to the existence of white rappers and Caucasian people who frequently stumble onto a basketball court. ”

Howley then transitioned into a racist blaccent that, like the racist blaccents of most white men, really just sounds like a lazy Foghorn Leghorn impersonation.

“The melanated people invented country music!” Howley howled as he mocked Black people for simply pointing out that there’s virtually no aspect of American pop culture that white people created. “We was making country music in Wakanda before Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard done stole the Black man’s country music!”

Howley then complained that the Black hosts were “so angry” —just before expressing his anger at the very existence of Black people in what he clearly considers to be a white space.

“There were so many Black people there,” he said. “Sorry to say, but so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music and it’s like —why?”

So, obviously, this “journalist” who likely wonders how nooses got such a bad rap doesn’t know anything. If he did, he’d know there’s nothing uncommon about celebrities attending and hosting award shows that fall out of their respective genres and mediums. Actors have hosted the Grammys. Late show hosts have hosted the Oscars. White artists have attended and won BET and NAACP awards. Non-Rock and Roll artists have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

But none of that matters because Howleys howling white tears have nothing to do with the CMTs. He’s just uncomfortable seeing so many Black people where he doesn’t think they belong. Howley is just a white supremacist doing what white supremacists do.

But worry not good people — Howley likes Black music too.

“No disrespect to the funky brothers,” he continued. “I love Earth Wind and Fire, Run DMC, etc. But country music’s different. Country music’s different.”

Funky brothers? Why does Howley’s brand of bigotry make him sound like he just got through binging Good Times for the first time and now he’s brushing up on what white people thought AAVE was back in 1970? Howley sounds like every middle-aged white man who can’t wait to run into the one or two Black men he knows so he can say, “Hey, should brotha, give me five on the Black hand side” unironically.

Also, please —Howley couldn’t identify an Earth Wind and Fire or Run DMC song if the lyrics were printed on the back of a “white lives matter” protest sign. Howley is the white random who shows up to the cookout and says, “Hey, I dig that funky groove. Is this new?” when “September” eventually comes up on the playlist.

He’s white, he’s racist and he’s clearly butthurt about Black people being wherever we want to be.

With all due disrespect, die mad, Howley.

West Virginia Advances The ‘Anti-Racism Act,’ But It’s Not What You Think, It’s A Bill To Protect White Feelings

Tucker Carlson Thinks Media Will Downplay Brooklyn Subway Station Shooting Because The Suspect Is Black

Shreveport Magazine

“It’s people like this that keep racism alive”, Black mother claims her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card

The 34-year-old black mother said her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card. She shared the throwback video on her social media account. In the video, the child is reading the racist card out loud at her birthday party. The mom also said she talked with her daughter about racism and immediately ended her friendship with the other girl. The mother of three also decided to be the bigger person and opted against confronting the child’s parents.
SOCIETY
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
KING-5

Pioneering PNW gay country music band is back

KITSAP, Wash. — This record release party on the Kitsap Peninsula was nearly 50 years in the making. In 1973 Patrick Hagerty, a singer/songwriter living on Seattle's Capitol Hill, released a country album unlike any other. "Lavender Country is the world's first out gay country album,” Hagerty said.
SEATTLE, WA
The Charleston Press

Longtime White history professor, who had been making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement in the past, hung black doll from a cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom

Two weeks ago, we reported about an incident that happened mid-March during classes when a professor was caught on camera saying the N-word at least twice and calling his students morons. The professor knew that some of his students might be recording him, but he obviously didn’t care saying “If you’re recording me, I don’t care because I’m tired of it.” This incident sparked a lot of debate online and among the local community.
SOCIETY
The Independent

John Hinckley Jr, who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan, to perform sold-out concert in Brooklyn

John Hinckley Jr, the man who tried to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, will perform a concert in New York this summer. Hinckley, 66, announced his show on Saturday, tweeting that he was "very excited" to perform. The show will be 8 July at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn. Hinckley also said that the $20 tickets to his show have sold out. The venue where he will be performing can seat 450, but it is unclear how many tickets were actually sold. Hinckley spent 35 years in a psychiatric facility after he tried to kill Mr Reagan...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’ of iHeartRadio Country Song of the Year Win for ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Jason Aldean was beaming after his hit record, “If I Didn’t Love You,” was named Country Song Of The Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards last night. Aldean, who recorded the duet with superstar artist Carrie Underwood, played three songs at the event before receiving the honor for best song late in the program. iHeartRadio’s reigning Best New Country Artist Lainey Wilson presented Aldean with the award.
MUSIC
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
