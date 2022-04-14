ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turns out the Broncos have 9 draft picks, not 8

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
When the league announced the order for the 2022 NFL draft last month, they officially said the Denver Broncos had eight picks.

After that, Broncos general manager George Paton said on more than one occasion that the team had nine picks. Broncos Wire assumed Paton was just misspeaking. In hindsight, that was a silly assumption given how diligent Paton is in the draft process.

It turns out Denver does have nine picks as Paton said. Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post and Mike Klis of 9News both reported Thursday that the Broncos confirmed with the NFL that they do have a seventh-round pick from the Detroit Lions, acquired in the Trinity Benson trade last year.

So here’s an updated look at the team’s picks this year.

Denver Broncos 2022 NFL draft picks

Round 2: 64 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3: 75 (own pick)

Round 3: 96 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4: 115 (own pick)

Round 4: 116 (via Seattle Seahawks)

Round 5: 152 (own pick)

Round 6: 206 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7: 232 (own pick)

Round 7: 234 (via Detroit Lions)

Denver traded its first- and second-round picks to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade (and got a fourth-round pick back).

The Broncos acquired second- and third-round picks from the Rams in the Von Miller trade last year. Denver also got a sixth-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (a former seventh-round draft pick).

The 2022 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

