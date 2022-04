Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar‘s “Nosetalgia” remains one of the most potent collaborations of the last decade — not just because of its coke rap theme. Taken from Push’s 2013 album My Name Is My Name, the Nottz-produced track finds the Virginia Beach and Compton rappers recounting their experiences during the crack epidemic of the ’80s and ’90s — Pusha T as the young dope boy navigating the drug game and reveling in the luxuries of street life; Kendrick as the good kid witnessing the destruction caused by the highly addictive drug up close.

