Hi-Five member Roderick "Pooh" Clark has died at age 49, according to a post on the group's Instagram. "OUR BROTHER OG RODERICK POOH CLARK πŸ’πŸ’πŸ’πŸ’πŸ’πŸ’”πŸ’”πŸ’”πŸ’”πŸ’”πŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ˜­πŸ˜­πŸ˜­πŸ˜­πŸ˜­ #officialhifive RIH," the group shared on Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

