Jeff Smith, a New Yawker by birth, bagels and bias (sports), has survived living in Boston for four decades and just came this close — this close! — to exorcising the demons that — in this century — have been Boston Red Sox prowess and New York Yankees foundering by having the chance to bust one over the Green Monster in hallowed, if not hated, Fenway Park.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO