After winning five consecutive games and sweeping the Washington Huskies over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks baseball team has reentered the Top 25. Following the past two weeks of being unranked, Oregon (24-11, 10-5 Pac-12) is ranked 20th in the D1Baseball rankings. The Ducks also are tied with Oregon State for first place in the Pac-12 standings. This week, the Beavers are ranked second in the D1 Baseball rankings.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO