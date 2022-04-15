Hall commissioners vote on controversial storage facility in South Hall

A self-storage and recreational vehicle, boat and box truck parking facility is proposed off Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in South Hall. - photo by Jeff Gill

Surrounding neighborhoods disagreed on whether to allow a new storage facility off of Friendship Road near Braselton, but the Hall County Board of Commissioners Thursday, April 14, approved the project after lengthy discussions from both sides.

The storage facility, by applicant Friendship 24, LLC, would contain five storage buildings totalling nearly 243,500 square feet on about 24 total acres of land. The application required rezoning the land from agricultural residential use to planned commercial development.

Ken Gary, the applicant, said he met with many neighbors near the property, which abuts several different subdivisions including Reunion and The Village at Deaton Creek. Most did not want the property developed, but preferred his storage facility over a dense future residential development, Gary said.

“There’s those that don’t want this project,” Gary said. “But they have expressed that they have listened to wiser people, people who look at zoning and look at land development, and while they’re not for this, there’s a large number of them that want this project to go in because they don’t want to see more townhomes, more apartments.”

Reunion’s advisory committee wrote a letter in support of the project that was submitted to the board, suggesting conditions that would restrict hours of operation and add buffers.

But some Reunion residents spoke in opposition to the proposal, including Carol Gentry, who said she wanted the woods and creek behind her home preserved.

“This is a beautiful pristine woodland,” Gentry said, and all the homes adjacent to the property would see a parking lot rather than heavily wooded land.

Five people in total spoke in opposition, arguing that there were already enough storage facilities in the area, it could cause traffic issues and the long driveway into the facility was too narrow. The facility encroaching on the creek was a large concern as well.

Commissioner Kathy Cooper moved to approve the project after adding more conditions, including a requirement that no box trucks would be allowed in the facility.

“When you visit a property, it puts things into perspective for you sometimes,” Cooper said.

Some land nearby was already zoned for business office uses as well, she said.

“I thought it was a better project than to add more residential in there,” Cooper said.