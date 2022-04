At the same time COVID-19 related metrics are dramatically improving in San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department is still warning residents the pandemic isn't over and now is not the time to let up in the fight against the virus. The post Covid numbers improving in SLO County, but Public Health warning pandemic isn’t over appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO