POCATELLO — Farmers who use Blake Isaacs' patented Humigators can humidify the air in their potato storages while scrubbing it of pathogens, and the process requires no chemicals. Isaacs, CEO of Idaho Hydro Tech, has found a niche in Europe, where farm chemicals face greater restrictions than in the U.S. and the organic sector has grown much larger and faster. Based on the rapid growth in his foreign sales, Isaacs...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 36 MINUTES AGO