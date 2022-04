PENDLETON — After warning about impending budget cuts for months, the other shoe has dropped at Blue Mountain Community College. At an April 25 budget committee meeting, BMCC administration will propose shuttering three programs and eliminating 10 full-time faculty positions in addition to several part-time positions. Should the BMCC Board of Education approve the move, the college would lose its criminal justice, college prep and industrial systems technology programs while also dropping instructors from its business, English, humanities/fine arts, math/computer science, science and social science departments.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO