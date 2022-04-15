ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Community Wants Annexation into Lewes, Fed Up with Failing Sewage System

WBOC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Donovan Smith Manufactured Home Park has asked to...

www.wboc.com

Cape Gazette

Rehoboth log cabin, already saved once, back up for demo

A log cabin on Columbia Avenue in Rehoboth Beach that’s already been saved from the scrapheap once is back on the demolition chopping block. A permit was issued March 30 for a one-story, single-family dwelling and an accessory structure at 129 Columbia Ave. According to Sussex County property records, the property was sold Jan. 20 for $1.295 million.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
Cape Gazette

Good news for Lewes fishermen

The Lewes City Council has decided to mark spaces in the parking lot at Roosevelt Inlet, but they will not install parking meters. This is very good news for fishermen and all others who use the lot to access the inlet and the beach. Not sure how many are city residents, but whoever they are, it is great that there are still some areas where you can go fishing or swimming without having to pay for the privilege.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Cape May – Lewes Ferry to receive $600K for modernization of system

LEWES, Del. – Senator Tom Carper and Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester have announced a $600,00 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration’s America’s Marine Highway Program to modernize the Cape May – Lewes Ferry. We’re told the master plan announced on Friday will...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Union Chesapeake Seafood House to Take Over Phillips Crab House Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (CBS/WBOC)- A new face is taking over at the original Phillips Crab House in Ocean City. The co-owner of Union Chesapeake Seafood House, Frank Raffo, announced Monday through a Facebook post that the business will be taking over operations at the 66-year-old establishment located at 2004 Philadelphia Ave.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Vaccine Mandate Prompts Officials to Eye Nursing Home Sale

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) - Local officials are citing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers among reasons for selling a county-owned nursing home in southwestern Virginia. The Bedford County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting to consider selling the nursing home. The nursing home was established as the County Poor Farm in 1831. County officials are considering selling the facility to Roanoke-based American HealthCare LLC. County officials released a statement suggesting that industry experts are better positioned to run such facilities. They also noted that the vaccine mandate for healthcare employees is “contrary to the positions of all board members” and has complicated uniformity in how county employees are treated.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

