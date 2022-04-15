Community Wants Annexation into Lewes, Fed Up with Failing Sewage System

The Lewes City Council has decided to mark spaces in the parking lot at Roosevelt Inlet, but they will not install parking meters. This is very good news for fishermen and all others who use the lot to access the inlet and the beach. Not sure how many are city residents, but whoever they are, it is great that there are still some areas where you can go fishing or swimming without having to pay for the privilege.

