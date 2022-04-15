ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton to remove damaged trees at park

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 4 days ago

WYTV.com

Boardman removing trees along drainage ditch to alleviate flooding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s effort to alleviate flooding now includes the removal of trees along one of the township’s drainage ditches. A Boardman official said around 50 trees are being cut down along what’s called the “Boardman Ditch” — between Wildwood and North Cadillac drives.
BOARDMAN, OH
Community Impact Houston

Diseased oak trees in League Park to be turned into art

Some residents may be sad to learn the city cut down two old oak trees in League Park, but the good news is they will be repurposed. Parts of the diseased trees will be turned into wooden carvings that will be displayed in front of Helen Hall Library and at Hometown Heroes Park, said Sarah Greer Osborne, director of communications and media relations.
ENTERTAINMENT
MLive

Jackson County roadway closing for tree removal

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson Country roadway is closing for tree removal. The Jackson County Department of Transportation is closing Grover Road, between Folks and Hanover roads, in Pulaski and Hanover townships from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. No detour is being posted and motorists should...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
KTLA

Fire destroys ancient redwood tree in NorCal park

A small fire has destroyed an ancient coastal redwood tree at a Northern California park. The roughly 200-foot-tall redwood known as the Pioneer Tree fell after being engulfed in flames midday Thursday, California State Parks said in a statement. It was one of the few remaining old-growth coastal redwood tree at Samuel P. Taylor State Park, 23 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lake Charles American Press

Hurricane debris removal will also include damaged trees still standing

The debris removal contract between the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Tetra Tech was amended Thursday so that arborists can identify hurricane-damaged trees in and along the edges of rights-of-way that need removal. Allen Wainwright, parish public works director, said there are trees that didn’t fall during the landfall of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KTRE

City of Cushing sustains damage to trees, powerlines, roads in storm aftermath

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - Monday night’s severe weather blew through the city of Cushing, piling debris and downed power lines into roadways. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s department said they’ve seen reports of a possible tornado go through the Sacul and Cushing area last night. Damage to power lines was observed amid debris on State Highway 204 on both sides of the road. Significant damage is seen from bent road signs and fallen trees.
CUSHING, TX
WTOV 9

Martins Ferry home heavily damaged after tree falls on it

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — A tree fell and landed on a house on Jeanette Avenue in Martins Ferry on Wednesday night. One person was inside the house when the tree fell and she was uninjured. However, the second-floor bedroom is heavily damaged. Martins Ferry response units were able to...
MARTINS FERRY, OH

