Norwalk to contract with Modern Disposal for garbage pickup

FLINT, MI -- The City Council has restarted an investigative hearing into the awarding of a multi-million dollar waste collection contract in 2021 and plans to hear from Mayor Sheldon Neeley later this week. The council heard testimony from current Purchasing Director Lauren Rowley and Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan...
NORWALK, Conn. — Pesticides would be banned from City properties, under an ordinance being considered by the Common Council. This would formalize and make permanent a policy already being implemented by the Department of Public Works, said Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Lisa Shanahan (D-District E), who added that raising public awareness is part of the goal.
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley has told the City Council that he had limited involvement in the process of selecting a waste collection contractor last year and said two rounds of bidding were required because of concerns that an initial bid opening was not done properly. Appearing before a...
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Garbage fees will increase in April, according to Mayor Joel Lofton. In July of 2018, the Town of Sumrall entered into a five-year contract with Waste Pro Incorporated to provide solid waste pickup for the town. Though the contract rate was initially $15 a month, the...
