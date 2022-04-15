ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, WI

Norwalk to contract with Modern Disposal for garbage pickup

By County Line
 4 days ago



Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Council looks to raise awareness on pesticide dangers

NORWALK, Conn. — Pesticides would be banned from City properties, under an ordinance being considered by the Common Council. This would formalize and make permanent a policy already being implemented by the Department of Public Works, said Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Lisa Shanahan (D-District E), who added that raising public awareness is part of the goal.
NORWALK, CT
WDAM-TV

Sumrall garbage fees to increase in April

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Garbage fees will increase in April, according to Mayor Joel Lofton. In July of 2018, the Town of Sumrall entered into a five-year contract with Waste Pro Incorporated to provide solid waste pickup for the town. Though the contract rate was initially $15 a month, the...
SUMRALL, MS

