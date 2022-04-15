No Snooze Button For Bears: Wildlife Officers Warn Bears Are Back In Action After Hibernation

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – Eric Phannenstiel said conditions on the ski mountain were miserable in Beaver Creek.

“A lot of snow coming down, nobody on the mountain. It was super quiet except for this big black thing I saw ambling up a run called Peregrine.”

That “big black thing” Phannenstiel saw was a black bear, awake after a long winter hibernation. He was able to snap a quick video of the bear while he was riding upon a chair lift.

“I was looking around for other people on the run to yell at and to let them know. And honestly, there was hardly anyone on that run.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a warning to Coloradans this week, saying it’s now received bear reports from 14 different parts of the state.

In a release, they spotlighted an effort to reduce bear/human conflicts by making sure there are no obvious available snacks nearby for bears to munch on.

“Every time a bear gets a treat, a bird feeder, a hummingbird feeder, or trash, it teaches the bear that people mean food,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager, in the release. “People who think that it’s one time, no big deal, are totally wrong. It is a big deal when you compound that ‘one time’ with how many ‘one timers’ they get from your neighbors, too. It adds up.”

For Eric, he was just excited to witness something so quintessentially Colorado.

“He kind of looked like he had just woken up and looked around and, you know, the snow was coming down hard and furious… and he didn’t look too happy about that,” Phannenstiel said, laughing.