ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

No Snooze Button For Bears: Wildlife Officers Warn Bears Are Back In Action After Hibernation

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyiLm_0f9rEJx600

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – Eric Phannenstiel said conditions on the ski mountain were miserable in Beaver Creek.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“A lot of snow coming down, nobody on the mountain. It was super quiet except for this big black thing I saw ambling up a run called Peregrine.”

That “big black thing” Phannenstiel saw was a black bear, awake after a long winter hibernation. He was able to snap a quick video of the bear while he was riding upon a chair lift.

“I was looking around for other people on the run to yell at and to let them know. And honestly, there was hardly anyone on that run.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a warning to Coloradans this week, saying it’s now received bear reports from 14 different parts of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcu3G_0f9rEJx600

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

In a release, they spotlighted an effort to reduce bear/human conflicts by making sure there are no obvious available snacks nearby for bears to munch on.

“Every time a bear gets a treat, a bird feeder, a hummingbird feeder, or trash, it teaches the bear that people mean food,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager, in the release. “People who think that it’s one time, no big deal, are totally wrong. It is a big deal when you compound that ‘one time’ with how many ‘one timers’ they get from your neighbors, too. It adds up.”

For Eric, he was just excited to witness something so quintessentially Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sirac_0f9rEJx600

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“He kind of looked like he had just woken up and looked around and, you know, the snow was coming down hard and furious… and he didn’t look too happy about that,” Phannenstiel said, laughing.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

CPW: Black Bears coming out of hibernation in next few weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind residents black bears will be coming out of hibernation over the next few weeks. Rangers say the bears will seek out anything to eat as food sources are minimal and will continue to loose weight until June. They want to remind residents to make sure your trash is secured properly.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Beaver Creek, CO
Beaver Creek, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Residents Near ’37E’ Wildfire That’s Burned 300 Acres North Of Lyons

UPDATE: Better Aerial Mapping Shows 114 Acres Burned In 37E Fire, 30% Contained LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents in the Blue Mountain area near where the 37E wildfire was burning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) It was nearly 4 hours later when Larimer County Sheriff’s Office provided an update about the acreage of the 37E Fire, about 300 acres and zero percent containment. Crews will continue to work the fire overnight. There are 130 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the fire, with more resources on the way. #37EFire...
LYONS, CO
Shropshire Star

Meet Brodie: Name of polar bear cub born at Highlands wildlife park is revealed

Brodie was born in December last year and has started to take his first steps outside. A polar bear cub born at a Scottish wildlife park has been named. Brodie, which is a Scottish word for second son, was born in December at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie in the Highlands.
ANIMALS
WLTX.com

500-pound bear in Tennessee relocated by state wildlife officials

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Cherokee National Forest has a new resident after Tennessee wildlife officers relocated a massive 500-pound bear living in Greeneville that became too comfortable with humans. The TWRA said the big bruin had been living around Tusculum College for years but said it had become habituated...
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lamb
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Completely Misses Denver Causing Soaring Fire Danger

DENVER (CBS4) – Winter Park has had 20 inches of snow this week and statewide snowpack has improved. Meanwhile it’s been a month since the metro area has had significant moisture. The combination of dry soil, very low relative humidity, and westerly winds gusting up to 45 mph will drive the fire danger into a critical category for lower elevations in Colorado on Thursday. Therefore a Red Flag Warning has been issued through 7 p.m. for Denver and the entire I-25 corridor. The Eastern Plains are also included. (source: CBS) The CBS4 Weather Team has also declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day...
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Beware Of Hungry Bears, Police In New Hampshire Warn

WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Spring is here, and that means bears are coming out of hibernation. One was spotted on the hunt for birdseed on Range Road in Windham, New Hampshire. Police there are reminding residents that bears will be out and about – and they are ready to feast. “Bears are coming out of hibernation and are very hungry after their long winter’s nap,” Windham police said in a Facebook post. They say if you see a bear, keep people and pets inside and wait for it to leave. Sick and injured animals can be reported to New Hampshire Fish & Game at (603) 868-1095.
WINDHAM, NH
CBS Denver

Duck Pond Fire Near Glenwood Canyon Still Burning, Interstate 70 Is Re-Opened

UPDATE: #DuckPondFire Estimated To Be 100 Acres; Some Evacuation Remain In Place EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Eagle County rushed to a new fire between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum. Authorities closed Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Wolcott briefly Saturday afternoon. Then re-opened shortly before 8pm. The Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum has been ordered to evacuate. Authorities are calling this the Duck Pond Fire. (credit: White River National Forest) Residents and businesses in the Red Hill area are told to be ready to evacuate. This pre-evacuation zone includes: Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane, Knob Lane. Find updates on Duck...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibernation#Bears#Peregrine#Coloradans#Cpw
CBS Denver

Dumb Friends League Has A Lot Of Dogs Available For Adoption

DENVER (CBS4)– The Dumb Friends League is getting overwhelmed by dogs in need of adoption. The shelters in Denver, Castle Rock and Alamosa have seen spikes in relinquished and homeless dogs in recent weeks. (credit: CBS) Surrenders at the league are up 15% compared to 2019, with stray dog intakes up 41%. The Dumb Friends League said that animal shelters all along the Front Range are seeing increases in dogs up for adoption. “It’s unusual because Colorado, and Denver in particular, communities love dogs, so the past decade before the pandemic, we couldn’t keep dogs… they flew out of here,” said Katie Parker with the Dumb Friends League. (credit: CBS) Dog adoptions at the shelter in Alamosa are only $50 for the rest of the month.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Sprinkles Possible Early Sunday During Easter Sunrise Services

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Friday! We have another day with wind and fire danger in store for the Denver metro area along with warmer temperatures. Although wind will still be with us the speeds should be a bit less this afternoon as compared to recent days. Red flag warnings will be in effect once again today for a large part of south-central and southeast Colorado, including the east and south sides of metro Denver. Westerly winds could gust as high as 30 mph at times. Looking ahead to Easter we will have a weak weather system passing through the region late Saturday...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Crews Quickly Attack Snowy Fire Burning Near Conifer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Several fire crews from different agencies descended on the so-called “Snowy Fire” burning at Snowy Trail and Crystal Way near Conifer on Thursday afternoon. Crews from ICFPD and Elk Creek Fire were supported by staff from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. (credit: ICFPD) The fire was burning in brush three miles east of Conifer and was estimated to be three-quarters of an acre. (credit: ICFPD) Shortly after arrival, additional support crews were canceled and mop-up operations began. What caused the fire is being investigated. Units from @ICFPD @ElkCreekFire @jeffcosheriffco on scene wildfire Snowy Trail and Crystal Way pic.twitter.com/HyMt0cItZl — ICFPD (@ICFPD) April 14, 2022
CONIFER, CO
CBS Denver

American Red Cross In Colorado Needs More Volunteers For More Intense Disasters

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado-Wyoming chapter of the American Red Cross hopes Coloradans consider volunteering. The agency is calling attention to the need during National Volunteer Week which runs April 17 through April 23. “The need for volunteers has never been greater as we experience larger and more intense disasters across the country,” the agency stated on social media. #NationalVolunteerWeek is April 17-23 & the American Red Cross recognizes the nearly 300,000 individuals who selflessly give their time to help people in need. Without them we could not achieve our mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies. pic.twitter.com/Brf7NHASUR — cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) April 17, 2022 Red Cross volunteers recently responded to Gypsum and Larimer County for separate wildfires which forced mandatory evacuations. RELATED: Anheuser-Busch Partners With Red Cross To Deliver Emergency Drinking Water During Marshall Fire Recovery Over the course of the last few years, they’ve stepped in numerous times for wildfire response in Colorado. LINK: American Red Cross in Colorado
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Gusty Wind And Warm Temps Will Create High Fire Danger Easter Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Sunday and Happy Easter to you! If you have some egg hunts planned for this afternoon get ready for a lot of wind. Thankfully it will be warmer as compared to yesterday. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Sunday due to another Red Flag Warning for high fire danger for the Denver metro area south along the Interstate 25 corridor including the San Luis Valley into northern New Mexico from noon to 8pm Sunday. Overnight a weak weather system passed through Colorado and it brought some light snow to the northern and central mountains. Parts of...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Huge great white shark dubbed ‘Jumbo Jaws’ spotted in shallow waters

A massive great white shark that measures 13.7ft in length and weighs in at 1,701 pounds was spotted swimming in the waters off North Carolina.The huge shark, which is named Mahone, was recently pinged by researchers in the waters off the state’s coastline.The shark, which is the largest ever tagged by ocean research agency OCEARCH in Canadian waters, has been tracked up and down the East Coast.He was one of three great white sharks who were pinged by transmitters in the area in April.These also included Ulysses, a 12-foot, 990 pound shark who was detected off the coast on 6...
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Colorado Breweries, Others Help Celebrate CPW’S 125 Years Of Service

(CBS4) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife celebrated it 125th birthday on Sunday. (credit: CPW) CPW grew from a one-person operation to an agency of more than 900 in that time. “This 125th anniversary is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s mission of perpetuating the wildlife resources of the state and providing quality parks,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow in a press release. “Through a year of celebrating our past, present and future, we’ll show our dedication to educating and inspiring future generations to become stewards of our natural resources.” To celebrate the milestone and the work CPW does, Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora is releasing a special beer every month, and they aren’t the only ones. Breweries, distilleries, even coffee roasters are releasing special products as part of “CPW on Tap” all year long. RELATED: Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates 125 years of conservation in Colorado CPW kicked off its celebration of 125 years of service in January by telling the agency’s long history of wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation in a series of stories, videos, podcasts and community events over the coming 12 months.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Families Start New Tradition At New Easter Egg Hunt

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado families celebrated Easter a little early on Saturday morning at Four Mile Historic Park. For the first time, the park held an Easter egg hunt and celebration. “I’m going to collect 70 eggs,” one young girl told CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe. (credit: CBS) Thousands of eggs were hidden throughout an area of the park, which boasts a lot of history for the Denver area. This weekend, it was transformed to create a learning experience for kids with some Easter fun. Families like the Conner’s said it was great to be able to celebrate this year with others, and together. (credit: CBS) “We wanted to find something we could start as a tradition as a family now that we have little kids and another one on the way,” Ashley Conner explained. “So, this seemed like a really good spot, and I love all the different activities.” Aside from the Easter egg hunt kids could ride a tractor, check out some farm animals and get their faces painted. Four Mile Historic Park offers monthly activities and educational programs for kids.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy