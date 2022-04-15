ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Statewide COVID vaccine mandate for students delayed until 2023

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — A statewide mandate for all school students aged 12 and over to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes will be delayed until at least July 2023, state health officials announced. What You Need To Know. State Public Health Director Dr. Tomás Aragón said...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

New Orleans leaders lift COVID-19 proof of vaccination mandate

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced Monday that the public health guidelines requiring proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to enter certain establishments have been lifted, effective at 6 a.m. Residents and visitors are no longer required to provide proof of full...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Workers Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority workers were back protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate downtown Friday. Hundreds were taken off the job when the mandate went into effect last week. Since then, several have gotten their first shot and returned to work, allowing some bus routes to resume. Before the vaccine mandate’s deadline, Port Authority warned it would lead to disrupted service and missed stops. The agency continues to cancel routes because of the shortage of workers. The president of ATU Local 85 said the union doesn’t condone a work shortage and it could be avoided, but the Port Authority said the union lost its battle in court and employees have to get vaccinated. The Port Authority is waiving fares through Sunday. Riders are encouraged to use TrueTime to track trips.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

New Zealand scraps outdoor masking, some Covid vaccine mandates

New Zealand is set to significantly relax its Covid-19 restrictions with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling it a "new beginning for the country". Key changes include scrapping masking outdoors and easing vaccine mandates for employment in some sectors. New Zealand has had some of the world's toughest virus restrictions. Anger...
EDUCATION
94.3 The Point

Pfizer And Moderna Talk Fourth COVID Vaccine Mandate In New Jersey

Where do you stand on getting a fourth COVID shot? Do you look at the vaccine as a blessing or has the idea of needing more and more gotten scary?. The companies that produce our vaccines have a stance on it. As I would have expected at least one of them is saying we do need more vaccinations. Pfizer told the FDA last week that a 4th dose is good medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KARE 11

Hennepin County deputies union sues over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — Unions representing Hennepin County Deputies, as well as heavy equipment operators/mechanics and stationary engineers, are suing Hennepin County and asking for a temporary injunction to prevent a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees from going into effect April 4. According to the complaint filed in Hennepin County District...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Delaying#Covid#Lausd#Fda

Comments / 0

Community Policy