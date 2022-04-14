The Lounge at No Vacancy is now serving drinks inside of a Crossroads Arts District boutique hotel
By Jordan Baranowski
feastmagazine.com
3 days ago
Kansas City has a new eclectic spot to grab a drink. The Lounge at No Vacancy now offers both curated wine, beer and specialty cocktails to the public on select nights, as well as a peek into one of the town's boutique hotels. No Vacancy is an eight-room guesthouse...
POCATELLO — A new Pocatello cigar lounge owned and operated by a local pastor and named after an oasis in the Judean desert is currently accepting new members.
The Gate City’s Engedi Cigar Lounge officially opened around the first of the year and is eponymously named after the biggest oasis in Israel, the En Gedi Reserve.
“The En Gedi is an oasis in the Judean Desert,” said Chris Schnitzler, who...
BELLEFONTE — A rooftop bar and restaurant could be coming to Bellefonte Borough in the near future. During Monday’s borough council meeting, developer Tom Songer II gave an update on the long-anticipated Bellefonte Waterfront project, which includes a boutique hotel, parking garage, residential condominium, a bar and restaurant.
GOING on holiday to a luxury Caribbean hotel is a dream trip for most people. But imagine if you could actually get paid to be there, while having your flights and meals included?. That dream will be a reality for one lucky person who gets hired as a social media...
Click here to read the full article. Overwater bungalows are nothing new, but a motorized hotel suite capable of cruising the high seas certainly is.
The brainchild of Pierpaolo Lazzarini, founder of the ever-disruptive Lazzarini Design Studio, the new Pearlsuite is an emissions-free floating adobe intended to revolutionize seaside hospitality. It was designed specifically for fellow Italian outfit Jet Capsule, which specializes in futuristic, sustainable vessels.
Ideal for both existing and future resorts, the easy-to-build pod allows hoteliers to increase a property’s number of suites in a matter of weeks at what the design studio says is a very low cost.
The pod...
If you're looking for a taste of the outdoors, but you can't quite bring yourself to give up some of your home comforts, you can sleep under the stars in your very own dome at this Alberta glamping site. Camping in the woods may not be everyone's idea of fun,...
You deserve a vacation — one that's unlike any other. One that's cool, stylish, and unique. Enter: The Yacht Villa in Florida. Offered by The Nightfall Group, a VIP travel concierge and luxury rentals service, the property is a first-of-its-kind autonomous floating villa located off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. Though it's shaped like a yacht, don't expect to take the vessel out for a cruise as it's permanently docked 20 feet above the water.
We received complimentary stay and a complimentary meal from this hotel and their restaurant. Hotel Histórico Central, Mexico CityDaniel Haddad. Hotel Histórico Central was the perfect boutique hotel for our family during our visit to beautiful Mexico City. From the moment we checked in, the welcoming staff made us feel right at home. We were served a unique and delicious welcome drink and our children were treated to toys, treats, and plenty of friendly smiles. The modern guest rooms are comfortable and cozy with sleek bathrooms and enticing city views. A huge highlight of staying at the Hotel Histórico Centra is their mouthwatering breakfast served each morning and the complimentary use of the in house cafe. Whether you’re craving a warm panini, freshly baked croissant, warming soup, or perfectly crafted coffee it’s available 24/7 at Cafe Central. All hotel guests can order free of charge, which was a great addition to our stay.
Have you and your friends been looking for the perfect place to get away for a weekend? This Kentucky Airbnb is the most legit party pad EVER and it's within driving distance. Angel here and if I was younger this would be the Airbnb I'd want to take a girl's trip to or maybe even a couples trip for a few days away. It's not far from Rough River and this place is awesome.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. and social media wizards, this one is for you! Boardwalk Hotel Aruba, a boutique hotel located in the heart of the Caribbean, is on the hunt for someone who lives and breathes social media to partake in a lavish temporary residency.
The best meal of my life happened halfway up a volcano. My wife and I were on our honeymoon, enjoying an Olympian view of the calm, silvery Caribbean from the leeward side of Nevis Peak. The restaurant, Bananas, a local favorite, had come highly recommended. Under foxtail palms, our table groaned with roasted-pumpkin gnocchi, Moroccan lamb, ceviche of squid fished from the balmy waters far below. The air was bursting with jasmine. It was all ridiculously romantic.
Canned cocktails have come of age. Consumers are no longer limited to saccharine-sweet concoctions with suspicious ingredient lists, thanks to a growing market of premium drinks to convince even the most sceptical of sippers.While Fleabag did much to glamourise gin in a tin, the demand for premium ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails has accelerated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 alone, UK drinkers spent £412m on RTDs – an increase of 23 per cent from 2019.But it’s not just the industry’s movers and shakers capitalising on this burgeoning market; there’s a new cohort of innovative start-ups, including Good One,...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox35Orlando and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain is about to open several new locations in the state of Florida.
Located at the heart of the city, Barcelo Mexico Reforma is the perfect home away from home when visiting the bustling destination. The stylish towering property features a chic and welcoming lobby, impeccable five star service, and a variety of modern guest rooms sure to please the discerning traveler. We upgraded to their Premium Level where you’ll gain access to a luxurious lounge, early check-in and late check-out, and spacious rooms complete with a private terrace.
Located in the Sunny Isles section of Miami, the Residences by Armani/Casa feature extensive waterfront views. The last available penthouse at the Residences by Armani/Casa in Miami has listed for $19.95 million. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom duplex is equipped with amenities including a glass elevator and an entertainment area that includes a wet bar, a home gym, a steam room and a service room, according to the listing.
Facebook Marketplace and No-Buy Groups can be a treasure trove for antique furniture at a low (or free) price point. Case in point: this vintage buffet that Dana Metcalf (@houseofrevivaldesigns) snagged for $100 on Facebook Marketplace. Over the course of three days and with $100 worth of materials, she and her husband, William, spruced it up with paint, primer, and gold leafing.
A vacation in Los Cabos, at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, is a treat, with sunny weather, blue seas, and hotels ranging from beachy casual to ultra-luxe. Many travelers enjoy the ease of all-inclusive resorts, especially when the goal is relaxation with no worries about signing bar tabs or restaurant checks. There are lots of all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos, and selecting the best one for you takes some research and planning.
Yes, it's five o'clock somewhere, so it's the perfect time for a Cadillac margarita! Of all the delicious shaken, stirred, and blended cocktails out there, this type of margarita are the best way to get any party started! While there's more than one way to enjoy a tequila drink, this Cadillac margarita recipe is one of the best, thanks to top-shelf ingredients and a hint of orange flavor that tames the feisty tequila. Thirsty yet? Let's get shaking!
Comments / 0