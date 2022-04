Springtime is when home gardeners will begin to make early preps in hopes of a good harvest. The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County horticulture programs offers hands-on learning to help local gardeners solve early problems to help get the most out of their garden. The horticulture programs will ensure great results in first-time or experienced gardeners to ensure they are harvesting the best crops possible. Cornell Cooperative Horticulture Educator Linda Svoboda will use her expertise to help gardeners avoid making common mistakes in the garden.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO