Rigby, ID

HS Scores 4/14: Highland baseball, softball both top Rigby

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 11, RIGBY 1

In Game 1, Drew Hymas drove in three runs and the Rams scored seven first-inning runs, cruising to a win. Game 2 results were not available by print deadline.

POCATELLO 10, JEROME 2

Senior Hunter Killian threw a complete game with two hits and nine strikeouts for the Thunder, who also got a three-run home run from Brody Burch. Poky improves to 9-6 on the season.

SOFTBALL

HIGHLAND 15, RIGBY 14

In Game 1, four Rams drove in three runs apiece: Marissa Mauger, Taelor Boyer, Emily Kendall and Jenna Kearns, the last two of whom mashed home runs. Game 2 results were not available by print deadline.

