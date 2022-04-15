HS Scores 4/14: Highland baseball, softball both top Rigby
BASEBALL
HIGHLAND 11, RIGBY 1
In Game 1, Drew Hymas drove in three runs and the Rams scored seven first-inning runs, cruising to a win. Game 2 results were not available by print deadline.
POCATELLO 10, JEROME 2
Senior Hunter Killian threw a complete game with two hits and nine strikeouts for the Thunder, who also got a three-run home run from Brody Burch. Poky improves to 9-6 on the season.
SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 15, RIGBY 14
In Game 1, four Rams drove in three runs apiece: Marissa Mauger, Taelor Boyer, Emily Kendall and Jenna Kearns, the last two of whom mashed home runs. Game 2 results were not available by print deadline.
