ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

Enjoy a Family Star Show at the Barlow Planetarium in Menasha

By Rebecca Reitz
Go Valley Kids
Go Valley Kids
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you and your kids love to gaze upon the stars or spot famous constellations in the nighttime sky? If so, then the Barlow Planetarium located at the UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus in Menasha is the perfect destination for your next family outing! From laser shows to current nighttime star-gazing, to...

govalleykids.com

Comments / 0

Related
Go Valley Kids

The Perfect Indoor Nature Play Area for Toddlers & Preschoolers!

Play and learn about nature with your toddlers or preschoolers at Kenna’s Kabin inside Bubolz Nature Preserve in the Grand Chute / Appleton area!. If you’ve been waiting to get your little one out to play at an indoor-learning venue when the weather is cold or rainy, your wait is over! Kenna’s Kabin, an environmental learning indoor play space, at Gordon Bubolz Preserve in Grand Chute is officially back open to the public! We’ve got all of the details you need to make your next family outing to Kenna’s Kabin a great success.
APPLETON, WI
Go Valley Kids

Enjoy a Family Day Trip to this FREE Zoo in Madison!

Owned by Dane County in Madison, the Henry Vilas Zoo is a 28-acre public zoo in Madison, accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), and one of the few remaining FREE zoos in North America. That’s right; thanks to a 63-acre donation from William and Anna Vilas in memory of their son with the expressed requirement that there would be no fee for entry, the Henry Vilas Zoo & Park is still FREE to visit today and open year-round!
MADISON, WI
Go Valley Kids

13 Earth Day Events & 11 Ideas for Earth Day with Kids!

Earth Day is just weeks away, and with spring slowly chipping away at cold temperatures, it’s a perfect time to get outside and show our planet some love. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, more than 1 billion people have mobilized for action across more than 190 countries, making it the most widely celebrated secular observance.
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menasha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Go Valley Kids

Park Series: Fritsch Park, Fox Crossing

Special / Unique Features: ping pong, bean bag toss, ice rink, adult exercise equipment, tennis courts, pavilion with kitchen, ADA accessible play structure & swings. More Park Info: foxcrossingwi.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks/. Park Review. Fritsch Park is Fox Crossing has so, so much to offer! From an amazing climbing structure, to adult fitness...
MENASHA, WI
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Antique#Earth Science#Imax Theater#The Uw Oshkosh Fox Cities#Uw
Click2Houston.com

Houston Vet co-stars on family-friendly show ‘Roman to the Rescue’

HOUSTON – Dr. Aziza Glass, will be contributing her career efforts to helping find forever families for rescued dogs on a new 17-episode show, Roman to the Rescue. Dr. Glass is the owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic, where she focuses on integrative medicine with an emphasis on acupuncture and other alternative modalities. She obtained her Certification in Veterinary Acupuncture (CVA) from the world renown Chi Institute. Previously, Dr. Glass has been seen on NatGeoWild’s “Vet School” television docuseries. She has also been featured as an animal health consultant on ABC and FOX morning news as well as in numerous publications including Southern Living Magazine, Veterinary Practice News, and The New York Times. Dr. Glass is also the expert veterinarian for Fresh Pet Foods, one of the fastest growing pet food companies, dedicated to educating and promoting healthy diet and lifestyles for our pets.
HOUSTON, TX
B105

Lucky Motorists Film Wild Elk Herd Crossing Wisconsin Highway

A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Chicago Parents

Family Storytimes to Enjoy in and around Chicago

Introducing reading to your kids at an early age is very important! Why not make it even more exciting with a storytime?. Luckily, Chicagoland is filled with storytimes for every day of the week. Here are our top picks of libraries, book cafes and other fun places with some unique storytimes. Note: Due to the pandemic, some of the events have switched to virtual for now.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

A Rockford Local Business Is Closing & Having Super Blowout Sale

A Rockford local business is closing its doors and announced a super Blowout Sale starting Friday, April 15th. Just a few months ago, I shared news that Goodie Bin in Rockford opened their doors to the public. They offer popular big box store items for a fraction of the retail price; home furniture, wall decor, electronics, and much more.
ROCKFORD, IL
Go Valley Kids

Play, Read, Learn & Teach better with Resources Available at the Beautiful Kaukauna Public Library!

Great news! The Kaukauna Public LIbrary is open and ready for your family to stop on by. The library is nestled right along the Fox River and housed on the first floor of the historic Eagle Mill which dates back to 1888. If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to visit the Kaukauna Public Library with your children, you’re going to love it! The children’s play area and special storytimes are just a couple of the many reasons this is one of our favorite libraries in the Valley.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Go Valley Kids

Roche-A-Cri, Buckhorn, and Mill Bluff State Parks: Join Us for An Adventure in Beautiful Western Wisconsin!

Are you and your family looking for a day trip out in nature enjoying the beauty of Wisconsin? Come along with us as we visit three state parks all nestled within the glacial lake geological area of western Wisconsin. We’ll take you along the journey west from the Fox Cities toward Roche-A-Cri State Park, Buckhorn State Park, and Mill Bluff State Park for a family fun adventure in the beautiful bluffs and hills. One last note before you head out on your adventure, make sure you sign up for the Wisconsin State Parks Challenge, so you can enter to win prizes while you adventure together!
WISCONSIN STATE
Go Valley Kids

Mulberry Lane Farm Opens April 29, 2022!

Have you ever been out to Mulberry Lane Farm? The petting farm is located just 3 miles east of Sherwood. It is one of our family’s favorite spots. Not only is it educational but it’s fun as you get up close and personal with goats, lambs, chicks, ducks, kittens, horses, and more. Everything is very clean and the staff is super friendly. They also have a great place for a picnic, so pack lunches!
SHERWOOD, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford church drops Easter eggs from helicopter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Easter egg hunt took place in Rockford on Saturday, but with a little twist. City First Church held their first “Helicopter Egg Drop.” Over 8,000 eggs filled with candy were dropped from a helicopter. The event was free for all children, and attendees could also get pictures with Easter characters, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Go Valley Kids

Go Valley Kids

Appleton, WI
668
Followers
448
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Go Valley Kids is a complete guide for family activities, events and information in Northeast Wisconsin, focusing on the Fox Valley area. As proud local parents we love sharing all our community has to offer be educating, entertaining and empowering families to lead happy, healthy lives.

 https://govalleykids.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy