Enjoy a Family Star Show at the Barlow Planetarium in Menasha

HOUSTON – Dr. Aziza Glass, will be contributing her career efforts to helping find forever families for rescued dogs on a new 17-episode show, Roman to the Rescue. Dr. Glass is the owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic, where she focuses on integrative medicine with an emphasis on acupuncture and other alternative modalities. She obtained her Certification in Veterinary Acupuncture (CVA) from the world renown Chi Institute. Previously, Dr. Glass has been seen on NatGeoWild’s “Vet School” television docuseries. She has also been featured as an animal health consultant on ABC and FOX morning news as well as in numerous publications including Southern Living Magazine, Veterinary Practice News, and The New York Times. Dr. Glass is also the expert veterinarian for Fresh Pet Foods, one of the fastest growing pet food companies, dedicated to educating and promoting healthy diet and lifestyles for our pets.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO