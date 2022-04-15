ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Indicted On Rape, Sex Trafficking & Luring Women Into Prostitution

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVaWd_0f9quspm00

The rising rate of women being coerced into sex trafficking has become a major issue across the globe, but the problem has been peaking especially over in Atlanta.

Georgia-bred rapper Cash Out has unfortunately been accused of being a ringleader in making ATL a hotspot for prostitution after he was recently indicted on rape, sex trafficking and convincing young women to sell their bodies by coming up with an elaborate story.

WSB-TV Atlanta reports that the 31-year-old emcee, born John Michael Hakeem Gibson, was the head of a criminal enterprise that used his celebrity status as a Billboard-charting rapper signed to Epic Records as a way to lure women into prostitution. He along with five others were hit with a 41-count indictment, with Cash Out being charged with 13 counts that include racketeering, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, rape and aggravated sodomy.

More on this disturbing story below, via WSB-TV :

“Gibson also faces charged of keeping a place of prostitution at a home on Alfred Avenue NW and beating a second victim with a belt.

‘He’s accused … of whipping a young lady who’s a sex worker, and this was one of the girls that he had recruited,’ [Fulton County deputy district attorney Earnell] Winfrey said.

A defense document predating the new indictment said, ‘Gibson was allegedly arrested for a rape charge where he did not even have sexual intercourse with the alleged accuser. Concerning one sexual servitude charge, it maintains the alleged accuser has never been in servitude.’

‘He’s facing a 25-to-life crime,’ Winfrey said.

Winfrey said one of Cash Out’s co-defendants is accused of six counts including rape and pointing a gun at the victim.

She said another suspect pointed a gun at a second young woman in another incident.”

Although Winfrey says the “Cashin’ Out” emcee is currently in jail, a message was posted to his Instagram Stories earlier today that said the following: “The Lord says I am the one who strengthens you. Why should you fear mortals who are no more enduring than grass Have you forgotten the lord who made you? Who stretched out the heavens and laid the earths foundations? Why should you live in constant fear of the fury of those who oppress you of those who are ready to destroy you? Their fury can no longer touch you. Those who are prisoners will soon be set free and be even more prosperus #FREECASHOUT.” [sic]

Cash Out has since pled not guilty to many of the allegations according to Winfrey. Peep his mugshot below:

