Civil rights group joins CSU students demanding name change for Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

By WKSU
wksu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight to change the name of Cleveland State University’s law school got some help Thursday evening from civil rights activists. CSU law students who have been protesting the law school’s name for months reached out to the National Action Network (NAN), a civil rights organization formed by the Rev. Al...

Lawrence
3d ago

Maybe these people could use their energy to do something truly important. like protest in front of a drug dealer's house. But that would take real courage.

