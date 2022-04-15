Civil rights group joins CSU students demanding name change for Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

City Council Members Stacey Collier, Charles Donahue, Jason Seither, Avery Johnson, Jason Blake, Clifford Kelley, and Thomas VaughnCourtesy of the City of Garfield Heights. Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights High School event angers city council members. Several council members complained about a recent event orchestrated by the school board and held at the high school with local officials caused an uproar between the council and school board members. Surprisingly, several Council members found out about the event via Facebook postings by school board member Ashley Thomas. Garfield Heights City Schools' Superintendent Chris Hanke planned the event. "I organized the event for the high school. The only person from Garfield City Council invited was the school's liaison, who is also a council member, Stacy Collier," stated Hanke.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO