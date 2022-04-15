ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Man charged with fatally shoving woman into passing train

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of shoving a woman into a train in Riverside and killing her pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday.

Kevin Lewis, 41, entered his plea after being charged in Riverside County Superior Court, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

Lewis, who was described as a transient, was in a relationship with a homeless woman but they got into an argument on Monday and he pushed her into the side of a passing train in Riverside, authorities said.

Lewis was arrested nearby.

The woman died at the scene. Her identity hasn’t been released.

KTLA

2 arrested for abusing 4-year-old boy: San Bernardino County Sheriff

Two people were arrested Tuesday for child abuse after a four-year-old boy was hospitalized, officials said. On Monday, investigators conducted an investigation regarding a 4-year-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Doctors there determined the injuries were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man charged with murder, mutilation found competent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year and mutilating her body. Superior Court Judge Chad Louie ruled Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, is now competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital. In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including reports from […]
RIDGECREST, CA
