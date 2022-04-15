Man charged with fatally shoving woman into passing train

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of shoving a woman into a train in Riverside and killing her pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday.

Kevin Lewis, 41, entered his plea after being charged in Riverside County Superior Court, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

Lewis, who was described as a transient, was in a relationship with a homeless woman but they got into an argument on Monday and he pushed her into the side of a passing train in Riverside, authorities said.

Lewis was arrested nearby.

The woman died at the scene. Her identity hasn’t been released.