CLEVELAND -- The tale of the Guardians’ past week is as if it was written by Charles Dickens: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”. Fresh off the high of a four-game winning streak against the Royals and Reds, a stretch in which the team led the Majors in nearly every offensive category, reality came crashing down at Progressive Field, as the Guardians were swept in a three-game home-opening series against the Giants, punctuated with an 8-1 loss Sunday afternoon.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO