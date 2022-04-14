ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Buck Sentenced To 30 Years In West Hollywood Overdose Deaths

By Robert Garrova
Cover picture for the articleYou have the power to make local journalism strong!. Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today. Democratic Party fundraiser and gay rights activist Ed Buck was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Thursday. Buck was found...

KXRM

Mother sentenced to a year in prison for 4-year-old son shooting death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A judge sentenced 26-year-old Ashlynne Perez to a year in prison after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide following the death of her 4-year-old son who shot himself outside a marijuana dispensary. According to court documents, Perez’s son accidentally shot himself on July 6, after unbuckling his car seat and […]
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
Jackie Lacey
Ed Buck
KSAT 12

Man sentenced to life in prison 35 years after woman’s death

SAN ANTONIO – After roughly six hours of deliberation, a Bexar County jury on Friday found Larry Moore guilty of capital murder. Moore was accused of murdering 25-year-old Dianna Lowery in 1987. An autopsy revealed she was strangled and sexually assaulted. It took years to build the case against...
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Fentanyl Drug Death

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 28-year-old Michael Bogdon, formerly of Harvey’s Lake, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 14 years imprisonment for drug distribution resulting in death. Bogdon was also ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release upon release from custody.
CBS News

Joyce Watkins on her exoneration after 34 years

In 1988 Joyce Watkins and her boyfriend, Charlie Dunn, were wrongfully convicted of a terrible crime: the murder of Watkins' 4-year-old great-niece, Brandi. Although the assistant medical examiner had made a critical mistake in their report, Watkins and Dunn's appeals were all denied. Now, more than three decades later, an unusual partnership of prosecutors and defense attorneys has brought about what the 74-year-old Watkins has long prayed for: exoneration. CBS News' Erin Moriarty reports.
