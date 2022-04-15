Labor union claims county will raise taxes to fund NGHS expansion. The county says that's not true

Construction crews work Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the busy Northeast Georgia Medical Center Patient Tower site which is expected to open in 2024. A flier sent to thousands of Hall County residents last week alleges that Hall County is going to raise property taxes to fund the new tower. - photo by Scott Rogers

If you are one of the few thousand Hall County residents who recently received a flier in your mailbox — the one that shows a scalpel drawing blood from the NGHS leaf logo — you may be wondering about the story behind it.

Last week, the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — a labor union known as SMART — sent out fliers accusing Hall County of agreeing to raise property taxes to finance the Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s expansion.

That expansion includes projects at its hospitals in Braselton and Gainesville.

NGMC’s new 12-story patient tower in Gainesville broke ground in March, and the first phase is scheduled for completion in 2025 at a cost of $538 million. By the time the second phase is completed in 2030, the total cost will exceed $700 million.

SMART claims in its flier that “Hall County has agreed to raise property taxes by up to $7 per $1,000 in taxable property value as necessary to repay $242 million of the loan” used to fund the expansion — all while the health system sits on a $1 billion in investments and pays its CEO, Carol Burrell, $1.5 million.

“Do they really need your hard-earned money?” the flier asks.

It urges people to tell Hall County: “NO TAX HIKES FOR BILLIONAIRE HOSPITAL BAILOUTS!”

But county and hospital officials said SMART’s claims are not true.

“Hall County has not and does not provide financial support to pay outstanding debt for the hospital and has no plans to raise property taxes in order to do so,” said county spokeswoman Katie Crumley.

The health system has taken out $463 million in bonds to fund its expansion. Hall County has backed $243 million of those bonds so the health system can secure a lower interest rate, officials said, with a projected savings of $50 million.

“Backing the Health System’s debt has allowed NGHS to secure a lower interest rate, providing opportunities for the community’s critical health services to grow, stimulating economic development and meeting the needs of Hall County’s growing population,” Crumley said.

If the health system is not able to repay its debts, only then would the county levy additional property taxes, officials said.

But that possibility is “extremely, extremely slim,” Crumley said. “There would be such a long series of events that would have to happen, including the hospital getting rid of all their assets and so forth, before that came from taxpayers.”

After all, said Brian Steines, NGHS’s chief financial officer, the health system has $1 billion in investments it could liquidate if the hospital has trouble paying its debts.

“If all of a sudden the wheels just absolutely came off the hospital, we would go to that investment portfolio and deplete it completely before we went to the county and said, ‘Hey, we need your money,’” Steines said.

Why is a labor union like SMART so concerned about how the hospital finances its expansion? It may come back to a labor dispute, though SMART spokeswoman Meredith Schafer said the labor dispute and its criticism of hospital financing are “not directly related.”

“We have a labor dispute with the hospital system and the medical center over their decision to hire a contractor with a history of using non-union sheet metal subcontractors,” Schafer said. “And this is a $42-million-dollar HVAC package of half-a-billion-dollar hospital tower project, so we have an interest in how those publicly financed dollars are being used to hire a contractor with non-union subcontractors.”

NGHS spokesman Sean Couch said their general contractor has not yet selected a sheet metal subcontractor. The selection process is the final round, he said, and the cost of the project is estimated around $20 million.

Schafer said SMART worries that the non-union sheet metal workers will be paid unfairly and that the quality of their work may fall short of their union counterparts. “You get what you pay for,” she said, adding that air ventilation is especially important in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

SMART filed for open records and received a copy of an agreement between the county and the hospital, which states that Hall County is “obligated to levy ad valorem taxes as necessary subject to the seven mill limitation required by law and specified … to pay its obligation under the contracts.”

The key phrase appears to be “as necessary,” because, again, county and hospital officials say the county is not financing the project and has agreed to raise property taxes only if the health system cannot repay its debts.

Officials say the fliers are part of the union’s strong-arm tactics.

“The flier people received in the mail two weeks ago is the latest in a series of aggressive and unprofessional tactics a labor union called ‘SMART’ is using to try to strong arm and manipulate the ethical process NGHS follows to contract labor,” said Martha Randolph, chair of the Hospital Authority of Hall County, in an email.

Why did the hospital choose not to award the contract to SMART?

“The Hospital Authority supports NGHS’ two main priorities with any construction project,” Randolph said. “The first is to be responsible stewards of community resources by completing each project within budget and timeline. The second is to keep labor local by using workers from our region and state whenever possible.”

She added that these priorities “are challenged when you let any outside party dictate terms.”

It is unclear whether SMART or any sheet metal subcontractors it represents actually submitted a bid for the project.

Couch said “the SMART labor union itself did not submit any bids for the new tower construction project. It is possible they represent some sheet metal subcontractors who did submit bids, but we have no way of being sure.”

Likewise, Schafer said she did not know whether SMART or one of the subcontractors it represents submitted a bid.

Health system officials added, however, that they have hired union labor for other parts of the project.

“(W)hile we will not have union labor involved in the sheet metal work for this particular project, we will have a substantial amount of union labor working on elevators, pipefitting, insulation, electricity, plumbing and potentially other trades,” Couch said.

Schafer said SMART is not pursuing legal action.

“They really have very little (recourse), except for publicity,” said Weyman Johnson, a law professor at the University of Georgia who specializes in labor law. He said he is unfamiliar with the details of the dispute but spoke more generally about unions in the state.

He said SMART’s tactics are not unusual.

“This happens frequently when there's a large entity in a community and it is building something substantial,” he said. “It’s not unusual for a union in this kind of circumstance to try to publicize it with leaflets ... which are very safe because they're protected by the First Amendment.”

He added that construction unions in Georgia, including the sheet metal workers, are “fairly well organized, and they try to protect their turf.”

“Because Georgia is a right-to-work state, unions don't have a lot of strength here compared to, say, New York or Chicago. But they want to build that strength and ... building and construction unions around here in North Georgia, they're pretty strong for a right-to-work state.”