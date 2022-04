It’s been a wild offseason for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. After leading Michigan to a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh flirted pretty heavily with a jump to the NFL before returning to Michigan and saying that he’s here to stay. While that remains up for debate, his Wolverines certainly have a lot to live up to in 2022 when they won’t have the luxury of sneaking up on anyone, especially Ohio State. And anything less than returning to the CFP will be seen as a disappointment to many.

