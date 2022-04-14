ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: NY subway shooting revives memories of 1980s crime wave

By Paul Callan
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The recent surge in violent crimes in New York City, marked by Tuesday morning's subway shooting, may be a sign of a return to the crime-ridden 1980s, writes Paul Callan. He points it's time to strengthen policing and other...

CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Pizzeria Worker Claims Suspected Subway Shooter Cried ‘Like a Little Baby’ Before Arrest

Frank James, the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Brooklyn subway train, reportedly cried “like a little baby” shortly before his arrest. Gentrid Hasangjekaj, 21, told the New York Post he was in the middle of his shift at Stromboli Pizza when a teary-eyed man walked in asking for help. Hasangjekaj said the man, whom he didn’t immediately recognize, entered the East Village eatery at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, just 18 hours after James allegedly shot 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Baltimore

Violent Crime Wave Rattles Baltimore Residents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has seen several shootings across the city since Friday.  Some of those shootings have been near tourist locations like the Inner Harbor. There was a double shooting in the 500 block of South Charles Street on Friday that left one man dead.  Another shooting occurred in the parking garage of the Horseshoe Casino early Sunday morning.  But the vast majority of the shootings have been in residential communities. Baltimore has recorded 75 homicides compared to 63 at this time last year. Here are some of the recent victims ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/WqLFz4qCq5 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 21, 2022 “I think this crime...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Figure Skating in Harlem: 25 years and growing

NEW YORK (AP) — A quarter-century ago, Sharon Cohen founded an organization that, to some, made little sense. After all, how many figure skaters would she find in Harlem?. Figure Skating in Harlem celebrates its 25th anniversary with a gala on April 25, and has become a success story built on academics, social growth and, well, yes, ice time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
