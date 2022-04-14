ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, OH

Farm machinery consignments, tractors, grain and pickup trucks, machinery, riding mowers, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

AUCTIONER’S NOTE: No small items. Be on time. DIRECTIONS: From Oak Harbor, Ohio take SR#163 west to south on SR#590. Left on Elmore Eastern. Approx.one mile turn right on Slemmer-Portage Road (about 1.5 miles to sale). Follow signs to the sale. From Fremont, OH take SR#20 west turn right onto CR#106....

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
Farm and Dairy

Shop tools, collectible signs, zero turn mower, and misc.

Shop Tools, Collectible Signs, Zero Turn Mowers, New Mowers, Snow Blowers * Lawn and Garden Parts and Pieces, Early Ford Tractor Parts and Pieces, From Former Dealership,. ONILNE BIDDING WILL BE AVAILABLE ON LARGE EQUIPMENT & GOOD RUNNING MOWERS. TRACTORS, SKID LOADER, EXCAVATOR … (1997) John Deere 8300 4WD Tractor...
Farm and Dairy

Farm equipment, truck, combine, tractor, and misc.

Directions: From I-77 at Bolivar, OH: Take exit 93 towards Bolivar. Turn left onto SR-212. Turn right onto Park Ave SW. Turn left onto Poplar St NW. Turn right onto Shepler Church Rd. Watch for auction signs!. Combine & Tractor: JD 9500 Combine diesel, rear wheel assist; JD 920-20’ grain...
BOLIVAR, OH
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE trucks, equipment, and misc.

Note: Complete Liquidation for Alvarez Inc. Steel & Bridge Construction. See details and bid at www.freyauctions.com Terms:10% buyer premium on items $2500 and less, 5% on items over $2500. Pay in full within 3 days of auction close by wire transfer. All items sold as-is, where-is, with no guarantees. Trucks:...
Farm and Dairy

IH 656 tractor, auto, household, and misc.

Having no further need, we will sell the following farm equipment and household at auction located at 15385 Vance Road, Mount Vernon, Oh 43050. Vance Road runs between St RT 661 and St Rt 13. Signs posted. IH 656 gas tractor with wide front end; Case 831 diesel, narrow front...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping dispersal, Bobcat skid steer, zero turn mowers, pickup and dump trucks, enclosed trailer, landscape trailers, equipment, power tools, and misc.

Green Acres Lawn And Landscaping Dispersal Auction!. Stihl Power Tools – Plows – Salt Spreaders – More!. All sells to settle the estate. LOCATION: 757 Stonecreek Rd. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. Auction By Order Of: Green Acres Lawn And Landscape Inc.
Farm and Dairy

MONTHLY MACHINERY auction, equipment, and misc.

Machinery sells last Saturday every month on location at Buckeye Ag Museum parking lot at 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio. Just North of the fairgrounds. Look for the silo. EQUIPMENT: County Line cattle squeeze chute by Tartar w/ self- catch head gate, like new condition; older Ficklin Model...
WOOSTER, OH
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, car, tractors, and misc.

4×4 TRACTOR – LAWN TRACTORS – BOAT – TRAILERS – TOOLS – HOUSEHOLD. Real Estate: 2 bedroom, one bath, vinyl sided ranch home with large kitchen & living room, full bath, newer mudroom addition, full partially finished basement w/ laundry area & ground level entrance, updated windows and roof, natural gas furnace & hot water or use the included outdoor woodstove for both heat & hot water. The property also features a 24’ x 24’ 2 car heated garage with 2 additional lean-tos for addition parking & storage. All situated on a .660+/- acre lot with a private well & septic. A great home in a central location that will appeal to anyone. Car/Tractors/Boat/Trailers: 2003 Chevy Impala w/ 160,000 miles, in good shape but may need head gasket; International 244 4×4 diesel tractor w/ Bushhog 1846QT loader, 3pth, wheel weights & 1,561 hrs.; Redmax YT2142F lawn tractor in like new shape w/ fabricated deck & only 62 hrs.; JD LT160 lawn tractor w/ 633 hrs. (rough); 1988 Sea Nymph Great Lakes Special 22’ foot boat w/ 4.3L engine, cuddy cabin, Merc. Alpha 1 outdrive, outriggers, electronics & Tee Nee trailer w/ title (boat may need rear main seal); Polaris enclosed snowmobile trailer; 10’ x 6’ utility trailer w/ wood deck, ramp & title; heavy duty firewood trailer (recently rebuilt) Equip./Tools: Huskee 22 ton vertical/horizontal log splitter w/Honda engine; Lincoln AC/DC welder; Hobart Handler 125 welder; Century 125GL welder; Makita table saw; upright air compressor; Honda powered Ryobi 3300 psi pressure washer; Jonsered CS2166 & Redmax G9000 chainsaws; generator; Troy-Bilt push mower; elec. sharpener; Mac tools & tool box; SK & other USA wrenches & sockets; Porter Cable cordless tools; pneumatic tools; lots of misc. tools; floor jack; jack stands; alum. ATV ramps; long handled tools; vise; ladders; heavy cords; gas cans; hardware & more! Tires: Set of 4 Bridgestone Dueler A/T P265/65 R18 tires w/ alloy GMC 6 bolt wheels (nice & lots of life left). Guns/Sporting: Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 spcl. Handgun w/ laser site; Savage B mag .17 WSM w/ 3x9x40 scope & bipod; 2 Lakefield Mark 2 .22 rifles; Ruger M77 Hawkeye stainless steel .243 w/ composite stock & Burris 3x9x40 scope; H & R model 176 10 ga. mag shotgun; Remington 870 Wingmaster 12 ga., missing barrel; Winchester 15 gun safe w/ electric lock; Lots of Lake Erie fishing rods, reels, tackle, lures, nets, coolers, etc.; snowmobile helmets & suits; drag race starting tree; bikes; golf clubs; slate top pool table (nice shape). Ant. & Coll./Household: Some gold & silver jewelry; watches; lots of costume jewelry; Howard Miller weight driven wall clock; Amana washer & Maytag gas dryer; Gibson & Maytag upright freezers; chest freezer; GE dehumidifier; turkey fryer; kit. items; Christmas; décor; kit. table w/4 chairs; dressers; chests; beds; chairs; stands and more. There is something here for everyone! See auctionzip.com #1520 or nicollsandauctions.com for photos. Owner: The Gary L. Bidwell Estate, Tom Hershelman, Exec. SaraMaria Patterson, Atty.
Farm and Dairy

Construction, farm equipment, lawn & garden, and misc.

Loaders: John Deere 644D wheel loader; John Deere 450C crawler loader; Mustang 2054 skid loader w/ 3234hrs. Tractors & Equipment: Ford 5610 4×4 w/ cab; 2014 Kubota BX1860 w/ loader and 54” belly mower 980hrs; Kubota BX2230 w/ 60” belly mower; Kubota BX 1500 w/ 48” belly mower; John Deere 2320 4×4 w/ 800 hrs; New Holland Boomer 24 w/ loader and belly mower 245hrs; International 510 grain drill w/ grass seeder nice, nice drill; New Holland 1431 discbine; woods 1050 10’ back blade; John Deere 337 baler; Glenco 12’ soil finisher; (2) Batco 1335 belt conveyors; Gehl 860 chopper w/ grass head; Century 200gal 3pth sprayer w/ 36’ booms; Luck Now 220 trailer feed mixer w/ scales; 6’ 3pth King Kutter finish mower; 8’ tow behind grader; Ford 6’ snow blade of ford 1500; Dump hoppers for forklift; JLG 20VP manlift w/ new batteries; Pr 3 rib 14L-16.1tires; (30) bales of bridon 9600 baler twine. Trailers/Truck: Miller Tilt Top 20’, 15 ton trailer; 1990 Tri Brook 32’ alum frameless dump trailer w/ liner and tarp; 2007 GMC 1500 4×4 crew cab.
Farm and Dairy

Craftsman riding mower, Craftsman table saw, mahogany dining set, and misc.

Craftsman Hi-Vac Riding Mower w/bagger 28” cut. Walk Behind Blower. Craftsman Table Saw, Router, Compound Miter Saw, Wood Working Tool Set. Tons of Hand Tools, Antique Tools, Lawn & Garden Tools…. Mahogany Dining Room Set. Wingback Chair, Nesting Table Set, End Tables, Lamps. Chest upon Chest & Vanity. Kneehole...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE

