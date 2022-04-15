ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Guns to Gardens: Oakland Police Gun Buyback Program Turns Weapons Into Garden Tools

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8XVu_0f9qpIbb00

by Cesar Lopez-Ramirez

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Reviving the ancient call of beating swords into plowshares, Oakland police are using a gun buyback program to turn guns into gardening tools.

The Guns to Gardens program is OPD’s newest buyback program with a mission to reduce gun violence in the city. At a press conference Thursday, the department said it was partnering with Colorado-based nonprofit RAWtools to turn the guns into implements to build a better community.

“We want those firearms. We want to be able to melt those firearms down and do something positive with that metal,” said Chief LeRonne Armstrong. “Oakland obviously has dealt with tremendous violence and firearms has been the true driver of that violence”

Armstrong is hoping that financial compensation for any ghost guns or privately manufactured guns will encourage people to turn them in.

Mike Martin, the executive director of RAWTools, founded the company with a direct objective to take guns off the streets because of past events involving gun violence.

“We’ve been turning guns into garden tools since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting,” said Martin. “The effort here that is beginning here in Oakland is a part of a national effort of other buybacks across the country.”

Guns to Gardens will take place on June 11 at the At Thy Word Ministries church in Oakland.

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police need help identifying suspects wanted in separate shootings

OAKLAND, Calif. - As the City of Oakland continues to grapple with gun violence, the police department on Tuesday asked for the community's help in identifying the suspects in two separate shootings. The Oakland Police Department said the first incident happened on Friday near the intersection of Hillside and Ritchie...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Chief Expresses Frustration Over Ghost Guns, ‘Zero Bail’ Following Recent Killings

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Last week, four people were gunned down in four days on the streets of Oakland, including a security guard sitting in his car alongside the Mandela Community Cabins homeless village, and ending with the killing of a 15-year-old girl near Church and Foothill Blvd. At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the volume of guns on the street has become intolerable. “The number of firearms our officers are coming across every day is unbelievable,” Armstrong said. “In 2019, we recovered 875 firearms. In the year 2020 and 2021, we have recovered over 1,200 firearms....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Denver

Weekend Gun Buyback Event In Denver Collects 189 Firearms

DENVER (CBS4) – A gun buyback program in Denver last weekend recovered 189 firearms. It’s the first of many safe disposal opportunities scheduled for the coming months. (credit: CBS) According to Denver Police Department, Denver hasn’t had a buyback event since 1993. A Colorado law enacted in 2013 has made holding buyback events complicated. “Gun buybacks are difficult to put together. There is a state law that prohibits us from taking guns and providing compensation for those guns,” DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said. “What’s unique about this is we had a community partner that helped us get past that challenge by taking...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda PD, churches turn guns into tools and art

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police Department is working with several local churches to help families heal after gun violence. There is an effort already underway to disarm long guns that have been taken off the street. The guns are being cut into pieces and the leftover materials will actually be recycled. […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Oakland Police#Gun Buyback Program#Gardening Tools#Opd#Rawtools
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Search underway for Sacramento mass shooting suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they have identified another suspect in the deadly K Street shooting.  He was identified by police as 27-year-old Mtula Payton. Payton reportedly has multiple felony warrants for charges such as domestic violence and firearms. The warrant relating to domestic violence was issued after officers went to a home […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Man In Safety Vest Burglarizes Milpitas Home, Stealing Woman’s Life Savings

MILPITAS (KPIX 5) — Milpitas police were investigating a brazen home burglary that was caught on camera. Home surveillance footage shows a suspect wearing a high-visibility yellow vest and a white cap while he cased the Shenandoah Avenue neighborhood. A parked Tesla’s security cameras also recorded the suspect who is shown breaking into a home on April 10th, while the family was attending Palm Sunday mass. ”If they were wearing a hoodie, they would look more suspicious than someone wearing a vest,” said Taihei Ishikawa, whose home was burglarized. “They broke into the house from the front door and stole a bunch of...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy