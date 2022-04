A fire in the 500 block of Wheeling Avenue destroyed two buildings and displaced businesses and residents late Saturday night. The fire spread from one building to another, according to Cambridge City Fire Department Chief Jeff Deeks. When the fire department arrived on the scene, firefighters faced heavy smoke conditions on the first, second, and third floors of the initial building. They made an interior attack but the extreme heat forced firefighters to enter through the rear of the building, according to Deeks.

