Presidential Election

What's behind the RNC's decision to quit presidential debates

MSNBC
 4 days ago

On Thursday, the Republican National Committee voted to...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Valerie Biden Owens: ‘I had a PhD in Joe Biden’

President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss running Joe Biden’s seven successful campaigns for U.S. Senate in what Lawrence calls “the most successful brother-sister act in the history of American politics.” April 15, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Republicans look to Sinema to help kill key Democratic package

The most powerful tool congressional Democrats have in their pocket right is one they don’t know how, when, or whether to use. It’s called the budget reconciliation process — a boring name for an important legislative instrument — and it could allow the governing majority to pass an ambitious spending package without worrying about a Republican filibuster.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Texts offer behind-the-scenes look at scheme to overturn election

It was around Thanksgiving when former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. To be sure, the Republican soon after changed his mind, but during that brief window, Meadows shared quite a bit with congressional investigators. Those...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Retiring House Republican sees GOP reaching ‘troubled waters’

In politics, there’s something inherently liberating about a retirement announcement. Once officials know they’ll soon be out of office, and they no longer have reason to fear political repercussions, they often become less guarded and more candid. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for example, has seen his relationship with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
MSNBC

Republican reps pay for notorious Team Trump lawyer’s counsel

Given the seriousness of the controversies surrounding John Eastman, it’s tempting to think the Republican lawyer would quietly retreat to the sidelines. That’s clearly not happening. As recently as a month ago, Eastman was in Wisconsin, meeting with the Republican Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, reportedly urging the...
WISCONSIN STATE

