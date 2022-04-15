What's behind the RNC's decision to quit presidential debates

The Republican National Committee voted on Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, bucking the bipartisan debate platform that has hosted the widely watched presidential debates for decades. The notion that the commission exhibited unacceptable anti-GOP bias rings hollow. For observers of the GOP’s slide into authoritarianism, it’s...
The Republican National Committee is ditching presidential debates sanctioned by the Commission on Presidential Debates. American Voices guest host Julián Castro and a political panel discussed the GOP’s new assault against democratic norms. April 17, 2022.
When Republican political consultant Samuel Chen first saw a missive from four Republican gubernatorial candidates, laying out their exacting joint criteria for participating in primary election debates, he was a little baffled. Addressed to “members of the Pennsylvania press” and circulated among media outlets and political insiders, the demand from...
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
Former President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, voluntarily spoke with the January 6 committee for more than five hours of questioning. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses how her testimony could put pressure on aides like Peter Navarro to break their silence and cooperate with the probe. April 5, 2022.
President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss running Joe Biden’s seven successful campaigns for U.S. Senate in what Lawrence calls “the most successful brother-sister act in the history of American politics.” April 15, 2022.
The most powerful tool congressional Democrats have in their pocket right is one they don’t know how, when, or whether to use. It’s called the budget reconciliation process — a boring name for an important legislative instrument — and it could allow the governing majority to pass an ambitious spending package without worrying about a Republican filibuster.
It was around Thanksgiving when former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. To be sure, the Republican soon after changed his mind, but during that brief window, Meadows shared quite a bit with congressional investigators. Those...
In politics, there’s something inherently liberating about a retirement announcement. Once officials know they’ll soon be out of office, and they no longer have reason to fear political repercussions, they often become less guarded and more candid. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for example, has seen his relationship with...
A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
Republican voters are almost equally as likely to say the world would be better off without President Biden as they are to say the same about Russian President Vladimir Putin, a new Morning Consult poll has found. Though an overwhelming majority of U.S. voters (83 percent) believe the absence of...
Texts between then-President Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and two GOP lawmakers show how the lawmakers '...lobbied and encouraged the White House in its efforts to overturn the election', according to a CNN report. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 18, 2022.
Given the seriousness of the controversies surrounding John Eastman, it’s tempting to think the Republican lawyer would quietly retreat to the sidelines. That’s clearly not happening. As recently as a month ago, Eastman was in Wisconsin, meeting with the Republican Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, reportedly urging the...
