Berks church holds special meal to support Ukraine relief effort

Click here to read the full article. To aid humanitarian relief in Ukraine, artist Marina Abramović and the Sean Kelly Gallery are working with the leading online art marketplace, Artsy, to host a benefit auction from March 17 until March 25.
Artsy’s chief executive officer, Mike Steib, said the company is proud to partner with Kelly and Abramović as a way to use the marketplace as host of the auction, saying they will “raise much-needed funds to support the Ukrainian people. Notably, 100 percent of the proceeds from the auction will go to Direct Relief’s emergency response to aid Ukraine.”More from...
Comments / 0