Patrick Lyoya’s father says his son was “killed like an animal”

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 4 days ago

The father of Patrick Lyoya said his son was “killed like an animal” after recently released videos showed the 26-year-old Black man being fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop. The family fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014 for a safer life in the...

