TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Paul Thompson, a Pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls, is running for the Idaho Senate representing the Constitution Party. Thompson is running for the seat in District 25, which contains the bulk of the City of Twin Falls. Also running for that seat is Republican Linda Wright-Hartgen who is currently serving her second term as a State Representative.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 24 DAYS AGO