ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Man charged with fatally shoving woman into passing train

SFGate
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of shoving a woman into a train in Riverside and killing her...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
PIX11

Video shows man shoves woman, steals purse on Bronx street

VAN NEST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man knocked a woman down to the ground when he snatched her purse in the Bronx Sunday, according to police. The victim was walking along Morris Park Avenue near Van Buren Street at around 8:40 a.m. when the suspect pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse, […]
BRONX, NY
SFGate

Teen girl found dead in vehicle from apparent gunshot wound

LIVERMORE (BCN) Police in Livermore are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, the department announced on Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident on Friday just after 8 p.m. to a report of an unconscious female with visible injuries in a vehicle.
LIVERMORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ap
KGET

Man gets 13 years for fatally stabbing woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a woman during a fight two years ago was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison. Leonard Herring, 48, stabbed Denysha Langston, 25, during a fight in East Bakersfield on May 6, 2020. He claimed self-defense, saying Langston and a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

15-Year-Old Stagg High Student Dies After Being Stabbed By Intruder In Front Of Campus

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Stagg High School student has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District. Police say the suspect drove up to the front of the school, parked his car, got out, walked over to the student, and then stabbed her. Officials say the suspect was detained immediately after the stabbing. He has only been identified as a man at this point. The student was rushed to the hospital but she has since died,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
MyChesCo

Lancaster City Man Arrested and Charged With Fatal Shooting

LANCASTER, PA — Lancaster Bureau of Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Carlos Almanzar-Torres from the 500 block of St. Joseph Street in the City of Lancaster for the shooting death of a 19-year-old Lancaster man. Authorities state that on March 14, 2022, at approximately 10:17 pm, officers from...
LANCASTER, PA
People

N.Y. Physician Assistant Was Bound, Stabbed to Death After Being Stalked: 'Unfathomable Grief'

Authorities have arrested a man they allege is responsible for the slaying of a New York physician assistant, who was found bound and stabbed to death in his garage. According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jacob Klein, 40, is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi on Wednesday at his New Scotland, N.Y., home after spending three days stalking the victim and his wife.
ALBANY, NY
SFGate

3rd suspect named in Sacramento shooting that killed 6

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police on Tuesday named a third suspect in what they say was a gang-related mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that killed six people earlier this month. They said evidence gathered so far indicates that Mtula Payton, 27, was among at least five suspected shooters....
SACRAMENTO, CA
WALB 10

Suspect arrested in fatal shoving of 87-year-old NYC woman

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Authorities in New York City have charged a 26-year-old woman with manslaughter in the shoving death of an 87-year-old woman. Police say 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern, a Broadway vocal coach, was pushed from behind March 10 as she stood outside her Manhattan apartment. She coached Blondie’s Debbie Harry and the cast of the recent Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
SFGate

California woman admits she faked 2016 kidnapping

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman charged last month with faking her kidnapping in 2016, accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors Tuesday and acknowledged she made up the story that prompted a frantic search and international headlines. Defense attorney William Portanova said his client will...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy