Monument, CO

Small 'human caused' fire on Mt. Herman Road fully contained

By News5 Staff
 3 days ago
Crews brought small wildfire that broke out off of Mt. Herman Road under control at around 7:10 P.M.

The fire was 1/4 acre and was six miles west of Monument.

The Forest Service responded to the fire with a single crew and engine.

The fire was human started, but the exact cause is still unknown at this time.

The U.S. Forest Service is referring to it as the 320 fire.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene. Updates to follow.

