Grand Rapids, MI

Patrick Lyoya's 'heartbroken' parents demand justice for son killed by GRPD police officer

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department released videos of a police officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya, his parents addressed the media Thursday and said they were "heartbroken" over his death. Both Peter and Dorcas Lyoya are immigrants from the Democratic Republic...

www.wgvunews.org

