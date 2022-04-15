ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emery County, UT

Body of missing Montana man discovered in Emery County

By MARK JONES
kslnewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Emery County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team discovered the body of a missing Montana man Thursday morning. Jonathan Baker, 53, had not been heard from since April 7 when he contacted his son. He told his...

Comments / 0

