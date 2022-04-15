‘I want him to die’: Grandmother wants death penalty for man accused of killing her grandson
"I know God wants me to forgive him," the slain 20-year-old's grandmother said. "No. I will die and go to hell before I forgive that...www.myhighplains.com
