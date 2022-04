The Lego Star Wars titles have been well-loved by players of all ages for their easy accessibility, detailed level of exploration and a large roster of recognisable characters from the Star Wars universe.The original Lego Star Wars videogame was first released in 2005 and followed the events of episodes one through to three. Subsequent titles have expanded to include the original trilogy, spin-off shows and The Force Awakens. Now, The Skywalker Saga is set to include all nine of the mainline films, making it the biggest title in the Lego games series yet. Players can choose to start their adventure...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 27 DAYS AGO